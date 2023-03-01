Countries
news vcu clinches a 10 regular season title with 79 67 win over saint louis
Sports

VCU clinches A-10 regular-season title with 79-67 win over Saint Louis

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

VCU won its fifth straight, putting six guys in double figures in a 79-67 win over Saint Louis on Tuesday in Richmond.

The Rams (23-7, 14-3 A-10) clinched the A-10 regular-season title with the win, the program’s 12th conference title overall.

Jalen Deloach led all VCU scorers with 14 points. Deloach connected on 6-of-11 attempts from the field. He also grabbed five rebounds, three steals and blocked a pair of shots.

Saint Louis’s Terrence Hargrove Jr. led all scorers with 15 points.

VCU, which trailed 35-31 at halftime, shot 62 percent (16-of-26) in the second half, taking the lead with a 7-0 run.

Saint Louis brought the game within three points with just over four minutes to go, but back-to-back buckets by Nick Kern Jr. would put the game out of reach.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

