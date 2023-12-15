VADOC closing Augusta Correctional Center, two other state prisons, in 2024

Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville is one of three state prison facilities that will be closing on July 1, 2024, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Corrections sent out on Friday.

VADOC also announced the pending closures of Sussex II State Prison in Waverly and Haynesville Correctional Unit #17 in Washington County, and the closure of the Stafford Community Corrections Alternative Program.

The stated reason for the closures according to the news release: “to enhance employee, inmate, and probationer safety, to address longstanding staffing challenges, and in consideration of significant ongoing maintenance costs.”

“Gov. Youngkin’s budget enhances public safety and increases efficiency inside Virginia’s prisons for staff members, inmates and everyone who lives and works in Virginia. I believe these steps will help the VADOC further its mission of public safety and operational excellence,” Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Terry Cole said in a statement in the news release.

Augusta Correctional Center had an inmate population of 577 as of the most recent reporting from VADOC, which is for the month of October 2023.

ACC has a working capacity to accommodate 1,222 prisoners, according to VADOC numbers.

Employees at the Craigsville facility, which houses Level 3 security inmates, were informed of the upcoming closure this morning, according to a former employee who was notified of the news after the internal announcement.

“I am committed to ensuring that those individuals impacted by facility closures will be able to maintain continuous employment within VADOC if they choose to do so,” VADOC Director Chad Dotson said in a statement in the Friday news release.

“Members of the Department’s leadership and I met with affected staff at their facilities today and will continue to meet with them in the coming days,” Dotson said. “Our dedicated employees work every day to create long-term public safety in the Commonwealth of Virginia. I value them, and our leadership and human resources staff are here to answer their questions and hear their feedback as we support them during this transition.”

The VADOC news release reports that the agency has “already started the process of working with staff to identify job placement opportunities within the agency to ensure the opportunity for continuous employment and career advancement.”

“The Department will work diligently to ensure that all employees who wish to remain employed with the VADOC will be able to stay with the agency,” the news release reported.

Employees from Sussex II State Prison and Haynesville Correctional Unit #17 have already been temporarily reassigned, primarily to the neighboring Sussex I State Prison and Haynesville Correctional Center.

One other VADOC move was announced on Friday: the agency will assume control of Lawrenceville Correctional Center in Brunswick County, the only privately operated prison in Virginia, at the end of the current contract term, Aug. 1, 2024.

The news release reported that VADOC “intends to work with the GEO Group at Lawrenceville Correctional Center to ensure that current employees are afforded the opportunity to apply for state employment.”