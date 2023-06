UVA third-year Kyle Teel is the 2023 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year.

Teel, a projected Top 10 pick in next month’s MLB Draft, was the 2023 ACC Player of the Year after slashing .407/.475/.655 with 13 homers and 69 RBIs for Virginia, which finished its season at the College World Series earlier this month.

Those stats get your attention, but this one is the one that should stand out – Teel started all 65 UVA games this season, and played all but 23 innings behind the plate.