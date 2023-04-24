Countries
UVA ranks 12th in Directors’ Cup standings: ACC places 11 in national Top 50

Chris Graham
acc logoVirginia ranks 12th in the latest updated Learfield Directors’ Cup D1 standings, on the strength of the school’s third straight national title in women’s swimming.

The standings were updated last week at the conclusion of the winter sports season.

Eleven ACC schools are in the Top 50 nationally heading into spring.

Virginia Tech is among them, at 43.

UNC, which won a national title in field hockey in the fall, is at the top of the list of ACC programs, ranking sixth.

The ACC leads all conferences with five national titles through the fall and winter seasons.

The other natties: Notre Dame-fencing, NC State-women’s cross country, Syracuse-men’s soccer.

“We continue to be extremely proud of the tremendous accomplishments of our student-athletes and programs,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said. “It has been an amazing fall and winter for the ACC, and we are excited to watch our student-athletes and teams compete for spring championships in the months ahead.”

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

