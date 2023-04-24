UVA ranks 12th in Directors’ Cup standings: ACC places 11 in national Top 50

Virginia ranks 12th in the latest updated Learfield Directors’ Cup D1 standings, on the strength of the school’s third straight national title in women’s swimming.

The standings were updated last week at the conclusion of the winter sports season.

Eleven ACC schools are in the Top 50 nationally heading into spring.

Virginia Tech is among them, at 43.

UNC, which won a national title in field hockey in the fall, is at the top of the list of ACC programs, ranking sixth.

The ACC leads all conferences with five national titles through the fall and winter seasons.

The other natties: Notre Dame-fencing, NC State-women’s cross country, Syracuse-men’s soccer.

“We continue to be extremely proud of the tremendous accomplishments of our student-athletes and programs,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said. “It has been an amazing fall and winter for the ACC, and we are excited to watch our student-athletes and teams compete for spring championships in the months ahead.”