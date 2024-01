The first baby born at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center in 2024 arrived at 8:41 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

Matthew Pruitt was born to Carolyn and Devin Pruitt and delivered by Dr. Kevin Stocker with the support of registered nurse Ashley Lucero. He weighs 8 pounds and 7 ounces, and measures 19 inches long.

Matthew will join siblings Kandace,15, Hailey 11, Taylor 10, Alex, 6, and Charlotte, 4.