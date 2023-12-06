UVA Football Transfer Portal Update: Elliott lands Notre Dame’s Chris Tyree

Big addition for UVA football coach Tony Elliott from the transfer portal on Tuesday – Chris Tyree, a Notre Dame wideout who will be a grad transfer in 2024.

Tyree, a Thomas Dale grad who was the third-ranked player in Virginia in the Class of 2020, had 26 catches on 37 targets for Notre Dame in 2023, averaging 18.6 yards per catch.

The 5’9” Tyree would be looked at as a guy who could help fill the void that will be left by a 2023 grad transfer, Malik Washington, who caught 110 balls and put up 10 100+-yard games in his single season at Virginia.

On3Sports lists Tyree’s NIL value at $303,000.

More guys heading out

Four more UVA players entered the portal on Tuesday. Still no one who was a significant contributor at any point in their tenure on Grounds on the list.

Safety Langston Long is a name you may remember, but he was only on the field for 82 snaps in 2023, and only six after the Week 1 loss to Tennessee in Nashville.

Long, who will have a year of eligibility remaining, was in on a career-high 381 snaps in 2022.

Linebacker Jonathan Horton was a four-star recruit in 2020, but Horton only got 114 special-teams snaps over four seasons at Virginia, so, he didn’t pan out.

The other names: cornerback William Simpkins (zero snaps in three seasons at Virginia) and QB Devin Sherwood (walk-on with no career snaps at the college level).