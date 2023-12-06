Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA Football Transfer Portal Update: Elliott lands Notre Dame’s Chris Tyree
Football, Sports

UVA Football Transfer Portal Update: Elliott lands Notre Dame’s Chris Tyree

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony elliott
Photo: UVA Athletics

Big addition for UVA football coach Tony Elliott from the transfer portal on Tuesday – Chris Tyree, a Notre Dame wideout who will be a grad transfer in 2024.

Tyree, a Thomas Dale grad who was the third-ranked player in Virginia in the Class of 2020, had 26 catches on 37 targets for Notre Dame in 2023, averaging 18.6 yards per catch.

The 5’9” Tyree would be looked at as a guy who could help fill the void that will be left by a 2023 grad transfer, Malik Washington, who caught 110 balls and put up 10 100+-yard games in his single season at Virginia.

On3Sports lists Tyree’s NIL value at $303,000.

More guys heading out

Four more UVA players entered the portal on Tuesday. Still no one who was a significant contributor at any point in their tenure on Grounds on the list.

Safety Langston Long is a name you may remember, but he was only on the field for 82 snaps in 2023, and only six after the Week 1 loss to Tennessee in Nashville.

Long, who will have a year of eligibility remaining, was in on a career-high 381 snaps in 2022.

Linebacker Jonathan Horton was a four-star recruit in 2020, but Horton only got 114 special-teams snaps over four seasons at Virginia, so, he didn’t pan out.

The other names: cornerback William Simpkins (zero snaps in three seasons at Virginia) and QB Devin Sherwood (walk-on with no career snaps at the college level).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Charges against Virginia man who killed vet’s service dog go to the grand jury
2 Waynesboro, Staunton lift outdoor burn bans, still advise caution
3 Richmond internet personality faces court hearing over political satire tweet
4 Virginia State Police wants to make contact with witness in May 24 Augusta County hit-and-run
5 Staunton: Celebration of Holiday Lights on display at Gypsy Hill Park through December

Latest News

Basketball, Sports

#23 Virginia, as expected, easily dispatches North Carolina Central, 77-47

Chris Graham
tommy tuberville
Politics, U.S. & World

U.S. Senate confirms 425 military promotions after Coach Tuberville quits blockade

Chris Graham

The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to approve 425 military promotions that Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville had been holding up for months for no good reason.

Joeseph Sande with Bear
Local, Police

Charges against Virginia man who killed vet’s service dog go to the grand jury

Crystal Graham

The charges against Louis Edward Davis, the 67-year-old man accused of killing his neighbor’s service dog, will move to the Circuit Court Grand Jury on Jan. 22.

pregnant woman
Health, Virginia

VCU Health hospitals recognized by U.S. News & World Report for performance in maternity care

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton
Arts & Culture, Local

Junior Women’s Club Christmas tree ornament honors Staunton Black community

Rebecca Barnabi
theater
Arts & Culture, Local

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’: Holiday classic to be live radio broadcast on Silver Line Theatre stage

Rebecca Barnabi
twitter
Politics, Virginia

Richmond internet personality faces court hearing over political satire tweet

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy