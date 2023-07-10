Countries

UVA catcher Kyle Teel taken by Boston Red Sox in first round of 2023 MLB Draft

Chris Graham
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia catcher Kyle Teel, projected ahead of the 2023 MLB Draft to go as high as third overall, dropped a bit before being taken with the 14th pick by the Boston Red Sox.

The bonus slot for that selection is $4.66 million, so, don’t feel sorry for Teel, the 2023 ACC Player of the Year.

Teel, the Buster Posey Collegiate Catcher of the Year, slashed .407/.475/.655 in 2023, with a 1.130 OPS, 13 homers and 69 RBIs.

Behind the plate, he had a .995 fielding percentage, threw out 15 of the 24 runners who attempted a stolen base and managed a pitching staff that sported the fourth-lowest ERA in college baseball.

Teel was the second catcher taken in the first round. Kansas City, picking eighth, took Texas high-schooler Blake Mitchell, an LSU commit who had rated as the 14th-best prospect by MLB.com ahead of the draft.

The bonus slot for the eighth pick is $5.98 million, so, Teel gets in the range of $1.3 million less to sign.

But then, he’s signing with the Boston Red Sox, not the Kansas City Royals.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

