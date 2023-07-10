UVA catcher Kyle Teel taken by Boston Red Sox in first round of 2023 MLB Draft

Virginia catcher Kyle Teel, projected ahead of the 2023 MLB Draft to go as high as third overall, dropped a bit before being taken with the 14th pick by the Boston Red Sox.

The bonus slot for that selection is $4.66 million, so, don’t feel sorry for Teel, the 2023 ACC Player of the Year.

Teel, the Buster Posey Collegiate Catcher of the Year, slashed .407/.475/.655 in 2023, with a 1.130 OPS, 13 homers and 69 RBIs.

Behind the plate, he had a .995 fielding percentage, threw out 15 of the 24 runners who attempted a stolen base and managed a pitching staff that sported the fourth-lowest ERA in college baseball.

Teel was the second catcher taken in the first round. Kansas City, picking eighth, took Texas high-schooler Blake Mitchell, an LSU commit who had rated as the 14th-best prospect by MLB.com ahead of the draft.

The bonus slot for the eighth pick is $5.98 million, so, Teel gets in the range of $1.3 million less to sign.

But then, he’s signing with the Boston Red Sox, not the Kansas City Royals.