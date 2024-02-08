Update: More details on Virginia State Police pursuit, arrest in Albemarle County

Virginia State Police have offered up more details on the arrest of a man who fled a traffic stop in Albemarle County on Wednesday.

Antwan M. Maxie, 39, of New Canton, an unincorporated community in Buckingham County, faces three counts of possession of a Schedule I/II drug third or subsequent offense, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II drug, one count of eluding law enforcement, one count of assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of hit-and-run.

State Police, per a news release, first made contact with Maxie with an attempt to initiate a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Maxie in the 1200 block of 5th Street in Albemarle County at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Maxie refused to stop, intentionally rammed a Virginia State Police K9 patrol vehicle, and sped away.

A pursuit was initiated. The Silverado continued westbound onto Interstate 64. State troopers positioned their vehicles around the Chevrolet to contain it and force it to a stop.

A firearm, cocaine and fentanyl were recovered from inside the vehicle.

Maxie was taken into custody at the scene and then transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was later transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The incident remains under investigation. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.