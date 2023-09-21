Ukraine president meets with Biden, senators on need for U.S. assistance in war against Russia

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met privately with U.S. Senators to discuss funding aid for his country’s fight against Russia.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, who is Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released a statement about yesterday’s meeting.

“There has never been a more important time for the United States to stand with our allies in support of Ukraine, and President Zelenskyy’s meeting with senators today bolstered the bipartisan momentum to continue our efforts. We’ve spent years rebuilding NATO after the former president launched it into chaos — we absolutely cannot undo that work and weaken this critical alliance by reneging on our commitments now. President Xi and autocrats around the world are watching,” Warner said.

Russia’s military will be decimated in the coming years thanks to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Walking away now would undermine the progress in securing Ukrainian independence, undercut NATO, and embolden authoritarian regimes around the world,” Warner said.

Ukraine’s president met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House today, which was the second visit Zelenskyy has made to D.C.

Zelenskyy was already in the U.S. after having met with the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

House Republicans are expected to block Biden’s $24 billion funding request for Ukraine.