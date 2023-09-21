Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Ukraine president meets with Biden, senators on need for U.S. assistance in war against Russia
Politics, U.S. & World

Ukraine president meets with Biden, senators on need for U.S. assistance in war against Russia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
ukraine
(© Sabphoto – stock.adobe.com)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met privately with U.S. Senators to discuss funding aid for his country’s fight against Russia.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, who is Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released a statement about yesterday’s meeting.

“There has never been a more important time for the United States to stand with our allies in support of Ukraine, and President Zelenskyy’s meeting with senators today bolstered the bipartisan momentum to continue our efforts. We’ve spent years rebuilding NATO after the former president launched it into chaos — we absolutely cannot undo that work and weaken this critical alliance by reneging on our commitments now. President Xi and autocrats around the world are watching,” Warner said.

Russia’s military will be decimated in the coming years thanks to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Walking away now would undermine the progress in securing Ukrainian independence, undercut NATO, and embolden authoritarian regimes around the world,” Warner said.

Ukraine’s president met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House today, which was the second visit Zelenskyy has made to D.C.

Zelenskyy was already in the U.S. after having met with the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

House Republicans are expected to block Biden’s $24 billion funding request for Ukraine.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Harrisonburg: Controversial KKK flyers distributed over weekend throughout city
2 Albemarle County: Residential fire on Browns Gap Turnpike displaces family of three
3 New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor
4 Brennan Armstrong returns to Scott Stadium: ‘Hopefully they’re not too hard on me’
5 Kurt Benkert questions ‘tough state’ of UVA Football program: Guess who responded?

Latest News

hurricane warning sign
Virginia

Drenching downpours, high wind possible along Virginia, North Carolina coasts starting Friday

Crystal Graham
Economy, U.S. & World

UAW strike leads to layoffs of more than 2K GM and Stellantis auto workers

Rebecca Barnabi

Amid a strike of United Auto Workers, General Motors and Stellantis announced more than 2,000 employees received layoff notices.

malik washington malachi fields
Sports

Inside the Numbers: UVA duo of Fields, Washington, leading ACC in catches

Chris Graham

The two top receivers in the ACC through three weeks are Virginia’s duo of Malachi Fields and Malik Washington.

homeless street tent
Local, Police, Politics

Charlottesville lifts closing time in Market Street Park to ease tension between police, homeless individuals

Crystal Graham
TMDL Action Plan Harrisonburg
Environment, Local

Harrisonburg, Waynesboro accepting public comment on Chesapeake Bay action plans

Crystal Graham
Alix E Harrow
Culture

Bestselling author Alix E. Harrow to read from new novel in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
Culture

Monongahela National Forest to host annual Cranberry Shindig on Sunday

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy