UConn’s dynasty: A blueprint on how to get relevant, and stay that way

After watching UConn dismantle a very good Purdue team Monday night, I got to thinking a bit.

I love UVA basketball. The ACC has showed out over the past few years, getting teams that really had no business playing into the second weekend of the NCAA tourney to the brink. But as the old saying goes, “many compete for the prize, but only one is crowned.”

I’m trying to examine my prejudices against Danny Hurley, who, if we are honest, is the antithesis of a guy like our beloved Tony Bennett. But the dynamic here is what works for one program doesn’t necessarily work for another. I wrote in an earlier article that Bennett should evolve, and I’m hoping the Cavs team next year can adapt. Maybe play with some, dare I say it, Big East energy.

But in that adaptation, I am not suggesting TB become a Hurley. Could you imagine if Tony were to do half the crap Hurley does and not get an early shower from the refs? The answer is no.

I was watching a TV piece prior to Marquette‘s Sweet 16 matchup on Shaka Smart. If you remember, he was able to take an overachieving VCU team to a Final Four. That team was long and had energy. And they took down some giants in the process.

Yes, the tournament is a fickle mistress

We all loved the Sister Jean story when Loyola-Chicago made its run. What about Wichita State, remember them? A run doesn’t make a legacy. Long-lasting results do. Tony Bennett has had long lasting results, being who he is. Steady hand, not easily bothered, say all the right things, and remarkably have your actions match your words. Teflon.

But I can’t help but think he could benefit from being a little more animated. Not suggesting he throw chairs or choke out a player like Bob Knight did. But the rate of the leader determines the speed of the pack. I think next fall, we are going to see a team that plays tempo, plugs and plays, and hopefully can find a big who can rock out. Oh, and being a better free throw shooting team probably gets you four or five wins with the commitment to the defense, which is almost always going to keep you in games.

I’m happy for the UConn players. Dan Hurley is who he is, I’ll keep the stereotypes to myself. He’s at the top of the mountain, back-to-back being who he is. I remember a couple years ago when I thought UConn was close. Another year, another shooter, and they’ll be a problem for the rest of the country. And in this era, to go back to back is remarkable. And I see these guys being relevant for years, dare I say dynasty.

Bryan Paul Hagen is a lifelong Virginia fan.