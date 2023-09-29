Countries
U.S. Attorney Christ Kavanaugh appointed to national Advisory Committee
U.S. Attorney Christ Kavanaugh appointed to national Advisory Committee

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo courtesy US Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia has been appointed to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys (AGAC).

Created in 1973, the AGAC advise the Attorney General on matters of policy, procedure and management impacting the Offices of the U.S. Attorneys and elevates the voices of U.S. Attorneys on essential matters facing the Department of Justice.

“I am honored to have been selected by Attorney General Garland to serve on the AGAC,” Kavanaugh said. “Working collaboratively with other United States Attorneys from across the country to collectively shape Department policy and reaffirm the rule of law has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this job. I appreciate having the opportunity to amplify the contributions our team here in the Western District of Virginia is making toward achieving the Department’s core priorities of upholding the rule of law, keeping our country safe, and protecting civil rights.”

President Joe Biden appointed Kavanaugh on Oct. 7, 2021. Kavanaugh is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Virginia, and serves as chair of the Terrorism and National Security Subcommittee to the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee and co-chair of the Domestic Terrorism Executive Committee.

Prior to his appointment, he was Assistant United States Attorney for 14 years, and served in United States Attorney’s Offices for both the Western District of Virginia and the District of Columbia. Kavanaugh directed numerous multi-agency investigations and prosecutions, with a focus on national security, civil rights, white-collar crime and violent crimes involving racketeering and homicides.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

