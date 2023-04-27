Two teens shot in parking lot at George Wythe High School in Richmond

Two teens were shot in the parking lot at George Wythe High School in Richmond on Thursday, and police are still piecing together what happened.

What we know is, police were called to the high school at 12:02 p.m. for a report of shots fired. One male student was found in the woods on the school’s campus with an injury that was considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

Officers then received a report of another juvenile male who had been transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. The injury was not considered life-threatening.

Both victims have been identified as students at the school, but at this time, detectives do not know if the students were in the school at some point today prior to the shooting.

Detectives have not released information at this time regarding circumstances or motive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.