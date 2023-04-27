Countries
newstwo teens shot in parking lot at george wythe high school in richmond
Virginia

Two teens shot in parking lot at George Wythe High School in Richmond

Chris Graham
Published date:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

Two teens were shot in the parking lot at George Wythe High School in Richmond on Thursday, and police are still piecing together what happened.

What we know is, police were called to the high school at 12:02 p.m. for a report of shots fired. One male student was found in the woods on the school’s campus with an injury that was considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

Officers then received a report of another juvenile male who had been transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. The injury was not considered life-threatening.

Both victims have been identified as students at the school, but at this time, detectives do not know if the students were in the school at some point today prior to the shooting.

Detectives have not released information at this time regarding circumstances or motive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

