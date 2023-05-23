Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newstwo part agriculture nutrient management training at brcc in june
Local

Two-part agriculture nutrient management training at BRCC in June

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

virginia department of conservation and recreationNutrient management provides an essential step in maintaining soil health and optimizing crop yield and quality.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a two-part agriculture nutrient management training school in June. Anyone interested in learning about the development of agricultural nutrient management plans or how to become a certified plan writer is welcome to attend.

Nutrient management plans determine rates for applying manure, fertilizers, biosolids and other soil amendments so that crop yields are maximized, and nutrient seepage into and ground and surface waters is minimized.

The first session will be June 6 and 7, and is a lecture series by Virginia Tech professors on soil science, soil fertility and crop production. The second session, June 12-14, will cover nutrient management plan writing using a case-study farm.

Both sessions will be held in the BioScience Building of Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave. Each day will run 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration is $150 for each session. Deadline to register is Friday, June 2, 2023.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Headed to the OBX for Memorial Day? Damaged bridge to cause major traffic delays
2 Updated: Harrisonburg High School lockdown lifted after ‘altercation between students’
3 Reece Beekman sides with Kadin Shedrick: How might impacts Beeks’ NBA-or-stay decision
4 Podcast: NASCAR has itself another Bubba Wallace race problem
5 American horse racing missteps again: Preakness win overshadowed by death

Latest News

police
Local

Remains found at Augusta County construction site: Investigators trying to determine who it is

Chris Graham
radio car
U.S./World

AM radio is going the way of the dinosaur: Congress working to keep them in new cars

Chris Graham

Automakers are taking steps to leave AM radio receivers from new cars, which, seems logical.

court law
Virginia

Southwest Virginia man gets 15+ years on meth, illegal firearms convictions

Chris Graham

A Wise County man was sentenced last week to more than 15 years in federal prison on meth and illegal firearms convictions.

Local

Celebrate and educate: May 23 is World Turtle Day

Rebecca Barnabi
football money
Sports

Mailbag: What would UVA Athletics do with another $30 million a year?

Chris Graham
dairy farms
Virginia

Virginia State University’s farm outreach program awarded more than $3.9m in grants

Rebecca Barnabi
baseball
Sports

FredNats Preview: Nationals heading down to Salem for week-long series

Scott Ratcliffe

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy