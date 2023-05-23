Two-part agriculture nutrient management training at BRCC in June

Nutrient management provides an essential step in maintaining soil health and optimizing crop yield and quality.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a two-part agriculture nutrient management training school in June. Anyone interested in learning about the development of agricultural nutrient management plans or how to become a certified plan writer is welcome to attend.

Nutrient management plans determine rates for applying manure, fertilizers, biosolids and other soil amendments so that crop yields are maximized, and nutrient seepage into and ground and surface waters is minimized.

The first session will be June 6 and 7, and is a lecture series by Virginia Tech professors on soil science, soil fertility and crop production. The second session, June 12-14, will cover nutrient management plan writing using a case-study farm.

Both sessions will be held in the BioScience Building of Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave. Each day will run 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration is $150 for each session. Deadline to register is Friday, June 2, 2023.