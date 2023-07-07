Traffic alert: Safey improvements for exit 235 on I-81 in Augusta County begin Monday

Safety improvements are scheduled to begin Monday, July 10 around the Interstate 81 exit 235 (Weyers Cave/Grottoes) interchange in Augusta County.

The improvements will enhance safety and ease congestion for drivers entering the interstate on-ramps from Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) and Route 11 (Lee Highway).

During most phases of the project, only shoulder closures will be necessary. But motorists are cautioned to remain alert for occasional flagger traffic control during nighttime and overnight hours between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., and for movement of heavy equipment in and out of the work zone.

The Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a $1,144,958.40 construction contract to General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton, Va. in May 2023. The contract completion date is May 29, 2024. All work is weather permitting.

A 450-foot right-turn lane will be constructed by contractors on Route 256 westbound leading to the entrance of the I-81 northbound on-ramp. A 350-foot right-turn lane will also be constructed that begins on northbound Route 11 and continues onto eastbound Route 256 and leads to the I-81 southbound on-ramp.