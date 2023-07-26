Countries
Traffic alert: Portion of Route 619 in Rockingham County will close next week for pipe replacements
Local

Traffic alert: Portion of Route 619 in Rockingham County will close next week for pipe replacements

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

A portion of Route 619 in Rockingham County will close from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2023, for pipe replacements.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will replace three pipes for drainage on Wampler Road. The closure will extend from Route 798 (Hillyard Drive) to Route 801 (Holsinger Road) near Broadway.

Motorists can use the following detour:

  • Northbound: Take Route 619 to Route 798 to Route 1419 (Winsinger Drive) to Route 259 (Mayland Road) to Route 801.
  • Southbound: Take Route 619 (Wampler Road) to Route 801(Holsinger Road) to Route 259 (Timber Way/Mayland Road) to Route 619 (Wampler Road).

All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

