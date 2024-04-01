Traffic alert: Charlie Town Road near Port Republic to close next week to through traffic

Route 676 (Charlie Town Road) near Port Republic in Rockingham County will be closed to through traffic for approximately three weeks starting Monday, April 8, 2024.

The closure will allow the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace the bridge over a Congers Creek tributary with a box culvert.

Detour will be as follows:

West of Route 676 – Head east on Route 253 (Port Republic Road) for 0.9 mile, turn left onto Route 672 (Pineville Road) for 1 mile, and then turn left onto Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) for a half-mile to return to Route 676.

East of Route 676 – Head east on Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) for a half-mile, turn right onto Route 672 (Pineville Road) for 1 mile, and then turn right onto Route 253 (Port Republic Road) to return to Route 676.

The work is expected to be completed on or about Thursday, April 25, 2024. All work is weather permitting.