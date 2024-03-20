Countries
Ticket bought in Virginia wins $1M in Mega Millions; jackpot up to $977M

Crystal Graham
lottery tickets
(© LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com)

There was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing increasing the prize to $977 million for Friday. This is just the sixth time in the game’s nearly 22-year history that the jackpot has reached this level.

One ticket in Virginia matched the first five numbers to win $1 million. Where does Virginia’s newest millionaire live? The Virginia Lottery says the ticket was bought at Joe’s Kwik Marts at 1555 Holland Road in Suffolk.

The winning numbers for the March 19 drawing were 24-46-49-62-66, and the Mega Ball number was 7.

Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The Virginia Lottery advises that winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

The winning Virginia ticket was just one of four tickets purchased nationwide to match all the winning numbers except the Mega Ball number. The other winning tickets were sold in California, Florida and Texas.

The Virginia store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

A total of 66,548 tickets bought in the Commonwealth won prizes ranging from $2 all the way up to that $1 million prize.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.

Tickets are $2 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In most states, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes

The odds of winning the $1,000,000 prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Suffolk received more than $10.3 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2023, the lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

