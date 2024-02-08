Countries
The Kody Norris Show quartet to appear Feb. 17 at Court Square Theater
Arts & Culture, Local

The Kody Norris Show quartet to appear Feb. 17 at Court Square Theater

Crystal Graham
Published date:
kody norris show
Submitted photo

Court Square Theater continues its 2024 Bluegrass Series with a night of retro, rhinestone-studded fun from The Kody Norris Show.

The Saturday, Feb. 17, performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are $25, or tickets are $35 at the door.

The Kody Norris Show offers dynamic instrumentation and thought-provoking lyrics, bringing talent, heart and fringe to the CST stage in Harrisonburg.

The lively quartet features frontman Kody Norris on guitar and vocals, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris on fiddle, Josiah Tyree on banjo and Charlie Lowman on upright bass.

For more information, visit courtsquaretheater.org

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

