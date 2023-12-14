The fate of mifepristone: Supreme Court to hear case against FDA-approved abortion medication

The United States Supreme Court agreed today to hear Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA, a lawsuit filed in November 2020 by anti-abortion advocates.

The FDA approved use of mifepristone 20 years ago as a safe and effective medication used in abortion. The plaintiff alleged the FDA exceeded regulatory authority and failed to study the safety of the drug under conditions for which its use was labelled. The lawsuit also alleges that the FDA ignored potential impacts of a hormone-blocking regiment on adolescent girls.

In August 2023, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal in the Northern District of Texas issued its decision that mifepristone remain available and FDA-approved.

“Today, the United States Supreme Court agreed to hear Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA. While this is an important step in the continued fight for reproductive freedom, the future of mifepristone remains uncertain. The lower courts’ rulings attempting to limit access to mifepristone are outrageous, undermine the FDA’s authority, and jeopardize the health and well-being of millions of Americans,” said Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, said.

McClellan signed onto an amicus brief with more than 200 colleagues to encourage the Court to preserve access to mifepristone.

“I will continue fighting to protect Americans’ reproductive freedoms and empower them to make their own health care decisions in consultation with their providers. Politicians have no place in these deeply personal, medical choices. We have seen the impact of these attacks on abortion rights, causing horrific situations like Kate Cox’s case in Texas or Brittany Watts in Ohio,” McClellan said.

She added that lawmakers “must continue to oppose these systematic attacks on reproductive health care to ensure the health and well-being of every American.”

