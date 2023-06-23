Countries
Suspect in June 20 Albemarle County murder arrested on Friday in Washington, D.C.

Chris Graham
Jemarcus Devonte Butler. Photo: Albemarle County Police

Jemarcus Devonte Butler, the suspect in a second-degree murder earlier this week in Albemarle County, was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

U.S. Marshals arrested Butler, 33, in the area of Union Station without incident at 9:45 a.m.

Butler has been charged with second-degree murder in the June 20 shooting death of Laura DeLapp, 46, the day shelter manager at The Haven in Charlottesville, a nonprofit founded in 2010 that serves the homeless community in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Fundraisers have been created to help support DeLapp’s children and to help pay her funeral costs.

Links to those fundraisers are available here and here.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is encouraged to contact Detective Leitch at 434-296-5807, or anonymously at [email protected] or 434-977-4000.

