Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Sunflower fields, festivals bring new visitors to traditional farms throughout Virginia
Environment, Events, Local

Sunflower fields, festivals bring new visitors to traditional farms throughout Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
woman in hat in sunflower field
(© Kristina89 – stock.adobe.com)

Many farmers throughout Virginia are diversifying their operations by offering flowers and flower festivals at their farms. Sunflowers, in particular, are becoming a staple at some farms in the summer.

In Botetourt County, for example, visitors to Beaver Dam Farm are captivated by the 600,000 yellow blooms on 20 acres.

Beaver Dam hosts the largest sunflower festival and vendor show on the East Coast, scheduled for Sept. 8-17 this year. Up to 20,000 visitors from more than 35 states orbit the vast fields every summer and fall.

The farm and festival are overseen by Candace Monaghan, a fourth-generation farmer with a dairy background. As the dairy industry started to decline in Virginia, Monaghan’s family switched to raising beef cattle. On a whim, they planted black oil sunflowers in an empty field in 2015.

“My father, Preston, always liked sunflowers, and wanted to see if they grew well,” she said. “They did grow, and a few people stopped to take photos and ask if they could pick a few to take home.”

Monaghan then proposed establishing an annual sunflower festival.

The event eventually evolved into a 10-day event with more than 120 vendors selling handcrafted goods. The festival also features wagon rides, a farm animal petting area, live music and catered sunset dinners.

“One of my favorite parts is watching everyone’s faces when they enter the gates and see all 600,000 sunflowers for the first time,” Monaghan said.

Beaver Dam Farm isn’t alone in trying to bring new people to their farm with sunflowers.

Chesterfield Berry Farm’s name doesn’t scream sunflowers, but if you are visiting their farm during the summer months, you are greeted by 15-20 acres of sunflowers.

“We were looking for something to come in after strawberry season,” said Aaron Goode, the farm’s owner.

The farm is known for its U-pick strawberries during spring and a pumpkin patch in the fall, so Goode diversified into sunflowers to expand summer attractions alongside his seasonal sweet corn.

Visitors may browse vast rows of varying heights and colors, from garnet-red Velvet Queen to funky, almost fuzzy Goldy Honey Bears. Bicolored sunflowers, reminiscent of a sunset with deep orange petals tipped in gold, add to the striking mixture of flowers.

“We plant about 15 different varieties,” Goode said. “We have branching varieties with multiple blooms and then single stems with one big bloom.”

The field is also picture-perfect for Instagram influencers and families.

Goode makes two plantings – one in early spring so flowers are ready mid-July, and another during summer to coincide with pumpkin season.

The sunflowers thrive in Virginia’s heat and the farm’s well-draining sandy loam soil, he said.

While the fields were planted with customers in mind, they aren’t the only ones attracted to the yellow blooms.

“The honeybees love them,” Goode said. “They get something out of them too. There are a lot of bees in the fields, but they don’t bother you.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Tennessee’s AD says he never offered Tony Elliott the UT head coaching gig
2 North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
3 Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 
4 Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022
5 UVA head coach Tony Elliott names Tony Muskett starting QB for season opener

Latest News

(© Irina - stock.adobe.com)
Local

Clear the Shelters: Adopt a kitten for $5, adult cat adoption fees waived in Harrisonburg

Rebecca Barnabi
police crime scene
Police, Virginia

Developing: Richmond man dead after striking semi truck stopped on I-95 shoulder

Crystal Graham

A Richmond man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Henrico County at 4:33 a.m. this morning.

foia
Local, Politics

AFP is taking Augusta County to court to get access to March 20 closed session recording

Chris Graham

Looks like we’re going to have to take Augusta County to court to get access to a recording of a March 20 closed session of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors that the supervisor who recorded the meeting says should be made public.

child bullying elementary school
Schools, Virginia

School’s in session: Bullying brings fear to many elementary school students

Crystal Graham
Magician Wes Iseli poster
Events, Local

Wes Iseli brings magic show to Court Square Theater on Friday night

Crystal Graham
Chris Gregson abstract painting
Events, Local

Gregson, Bowring offer joint abstract painting exhibition at Bridgewater College through Sept. 27

Crystal Graham
charlottesville virginia map
Economy, Local

Charlottesville-based Virginia Diodes to invest $2.5 million to expand capacity

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy