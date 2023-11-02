Countries
Home Substitute teacher arrested for kicking Augusta County elementary school student
Cops & Courts, Local, Schools

Substitute teacher arrested for kicking Augusta County elementary school student

Crystal Graham
Published date:
hugh k cassell elementary school augusta county ACSO
Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School, Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

A substitute teacher has been arrested for allegedly kicking an 11-year-old student at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School in Augusta County.

Laryn Olivia Weeks, 22, of Waynesboro, was arrested and released today on a single count of misdemeanor assault and battery related to an incident at the school that caused a bruise on the male student’s leg.

A school resource officer with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was told on Friday about a dispute between Weeks and several students at the school. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the teacher kicked the student in the leg and head area.

Augusta County Public Schools and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office contacted Child Protective Services at the inception of this investigation, according to the ACSO.

Augusta Free Press has reached out to Augusta County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric W. Bond for comment on the situation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

