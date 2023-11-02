Substitute teacher arrested for kicking Augusta County elementary school student

A substitute teacher has been arrested for allegedly kicking an 11-year-old student at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School in Augusta County.

Laryn Olivia Weeks, 22, of Waynesboro, was arrested and released today on a single count of misdemeanor assault and battery related to an incident at the school that caused a bruise on the male student’s leg.

A school resource officer with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was told on Friday about a dispute between Weeks and several students at the school. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the teacher kicked the student in the leg and head area.

Augusta County Public Schools and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office contacted Child Protective Services at the inception of this investigation, according to the ACSO.

Augusta Free Press has reached out to Augusta County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric W. Bond for comment on the situation.