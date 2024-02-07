Streaking VCU wins at Fordham: Rams have now won seven of their last eight

VCU improved to 7-3 in the A-10 with a 75-60 win at Fordham on Tuesday night.

The Rams (15-8, 7-3 A-10) got 13 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and a steal from senior guard Max Shulga in the win.

VCU has now won seven of its last eight games.

Joe Bamisile, who had 13 points, and senior guard Zeb Jackson provided a pair of buckets each to spark a 20-4 VCU run to open the second half. By the time freshman swingman Michael Belle canned a three-pointer from the right corner at the 9:31 mark, VCU’s one-point halftime lead had ballooned to 52-35.

Shulga supplied a bucket and assisted on two others in VCU’s game-changing run. Shulga later scored five straight points, including a pull-up three-pointer with 6:52 remaining, to expand the Black and Gold’s advantage to 62-42.

Sean Bairstow, who missed the past two games with a rib injury, returned to the VCU lineup and had 12 points, eight rebounds and a pair of assists.

Japhet Medor led Fordham (10-13, 4-6 A-10) with 17 points.