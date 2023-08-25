Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Staunton submits drawings for new Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court building
Local, Politics

Staunton submits drawings for new Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court building

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
court law
(© thodonal – stock.adobe.com)

A new name is needed for Staunton’s Chesnut Hills Shopping Center in the West End.

The shopping center will be the site for the city’s new Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court by next spring.

“We’re still very excited about the project for the West End,” said Staunton’s City Manager Leslie Beauregard.

On August 18, 2023, according to Staunton’s Director of Public Works Jeff Johnston, 48 pages of schematic drawings for the new structure were due to the Commonwealth. Now the city has a 45-day consultation period to sit out during which time the documents submitted are in flux, but will ultimately create a blueprint for the city’s new court building.

The new site is necessary because Augusta County residents voted in November 2022 to move the Augusta County Courthouse from downtown Staunton to Verona. Staunton’s Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court must also move.

“I’m also daunted by what’s ahead of us,” Johnston said of the planning process, which comes with a strict timeline of completion for the city.

The next deadline is November 22, when a final design is due to the Commonwealth, followed by final construction plans due on January 16, 2024.

Ground must be broken for the new facility by mid-April 2024.

“It is a daunting challenge,” Johnston said.

A final design rendering of what the building will look like is not available yet, and Johnston said he could not share details about the layout of the building with the public and press because plans are subject to change in the coming months. However, with the building facing north, the use of glass was suggested by architects in order to bring in natural light.

Johnston said the project will not just revitalize the West End, but tie in with Staunton’s West End and become part of the neighborhood, which the city has neglected for years.

“We have come a very, very long way in a short time,” he said.

Johnston added that the Italian restaurant on the site, Stella Mia Pizzeria, 2040 W. Beverly Street, is open for business and eager to feed customers.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 AFP is taking Augusta County to court to get access to March 20 closed session recording
2 UVA Basketball Recruiting Update: The latest on Kneuppel, Hodge, Cofie, Punch
3 Report: Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg set to announce retirement
4 WWE star Bray Wyatt dies of heart attack at 36; had battled COVID earlier this year
5 Charlottesville-based Virginia Diodes to invest $2.5 million to expand capacity

Latest News

chris graham scott german
Sports

Podcast: Will Stanford, Cal and SMU get ACC invites? Breaking down the latest

Chris Graham
missing
Police, Virginia

Chesterfield County Police seek information on missing 16-year-old girl

Chris Graham

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Matt Ganyard
Sports

The story of the 34-year-old UVA placekicker that should motivate us all

Chris Graham

The first UVA guy to touch a football in anger this season could be the guy who was a training-camp cut a generation ago, way back when Al Groh was still roaming the sidelines as the coach of the ‘Hoos, back in 2009.

donald trump
Politics, U.S.

Donald Trump mug shot ‘may become a defining visual’ for presidential campaign

Crystal Graham
Brandy Faulkner
Politics, U.S.

March on Washington work continues with push for fair voting, policing, housing

Crystal Graham
police emergency fire accident
Local, Police

Update: Two dead in Albemarle County crash Wednesday on Route 29

Crystal Graham
woodworth animal hospital waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro veterinarian ‘Dr. Dan’ hanging up stethoscope after 55 years in practice

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy