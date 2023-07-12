Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsstaunton hard rock bands latest single high roller ascending smr charts
Culture, Local

Staunton hard rock band’s latest single ‘High Roller’ ascending SMR charts

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Four Thirty Four band members
Four Thirty Four band, submitted

A Staunton hard rock band is making a name for itself on the Secondary Market Rock Charts, or SMR charts.

Four Thirty Four’s single “High Roller” was number 37 on the charts this week. The band joins artists including Foo Fighters, Metallica, Jelly Roll and Linkin Park in the Top 50 list.

The single, released by Stryker Records and distributed through INGROOVES, was released to radio stations on May 30 and to music platforms on June 9.

The band has been together for four years playing venues throughout Virginia – in Richmond, Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Staunton. They have appeared at festivals including the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Shred Fest and Trash and Splash.

Greg Baker (drums), Mike Vernon (vocals), Craig Coyner (bass) and Scott Jordan (guitar) have a show August 5 at Tempest Bar & Lounge in Staunton.

Jordan told AFP he isn’t really surprised by the success of “High Roller.” He credits their great team for helping them get to the next level.

For now, the goal is to continue playing shows on the East Coast, Jordan said.

And, he said, the band might have a new release ready by the end of the year.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect
2 Report: Rupert Murdoch wants Glenn Youngkin to enter 2024 Republican race
3 Lawsuit: Ghost gun website should be accountable for selling weapon involved in fatal shooting
4 Bennett announces promotions of Carpenter, Wilkins, addition of Coleman to coaching staff
5 O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Latest News

kyle teel
Sports

O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Chris Graham
road construction
Local

Traffic alert: Prepare for overnight slow-roll closures near Harrisonburg on I-81

Rebecca Barnabi

onstruction of a new bridge over Interstate 81 will require slow-roll closures by the Virginia State Police near Harrisonburg.

U.S. News

Biden-Harris Administration proposes new rule to ease burden of childcare costs

Rebecca Barnabi

Vice President Kamala Harris announced new steps to take to lower the cost of childcare in the United States.

root 2 music
Culture, Local

Root 2 Music to play free concert Sunday at Humpback Rocks on Blue Ridge Parkway

Crystal Graham
tony bennett
Sports

Bennett announces promotions of Carpenter, Wilkins, addition of Coleman to coaching staff

Chris Graham
U.S. News

Deadly distractions: Mobile phones are No. 1 for fatal crashes in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
powerball lottery tickets
U.S. News

Powerball jackpot climbs to $750 million for Wednesday night drawing

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy