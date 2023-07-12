Staunton hard rock band’s latest single ‘High Roller’ ascending SMR charts

A Staunton hard rock band is making a name for itself on the Secondary Market Rock Charts, or SMR charts.

Four Thirty Four’s single “High Roller” was number 37 on the charts this week. The band joins artists including Foo Fighters, Metallica, Jelly Roll and Linkin Park in the Top 50 list.

The single, released by Stryker Records and distributed through INGROOVES, was released to radio stations on May 30 and to music platforms on June 9.

The band has been together for four years playing venues throughout Virginia – in Richmond, Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Staunton. They have appeared at festivals including the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Shred Fest and Trash and Splash.

Greg Baker (drums), Mike Vernon (vocals), Craig Coyner (bass) and Scott Jordan (guitar) have a show August 5 at Tempest Bar & Lounge in Staunton.

Jordan told AFP he isn’t really surprised by the success of “High Roller.” He credits their great team for helping them get to the next level.

For now, the goal is to continue playing shows on the East Coast, Jordan said.

And, he said, the band might have a new release ready by the end of the year.