Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 27-March 3

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 12, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 31.

Mile marker 13 to 17, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) and Route 608 (Tinkertown Road) for installation of water line, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 646 (Meadow View Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) and Route 618 (Dunns Gap Road) for pipe repairs and installation, February 27 – March 10 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 42 to 40, westbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage maintenance, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 46 to 50, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage maintenance, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 200 to 205, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree and brush removal, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town line and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Possible shoulder closures between Route 804 (Shady Lane) and Route 917 (Oakland Circle/Old B&O Road) for utility work, Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Staunton city limits and just south of Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) intersection, Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Right-turn lane and shoulder closures between Route 616 (Dam Town Road/Fort Defiance Road) and Route 742 (Willow Sprout Road) for soil boring operations, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals at I-64 interchange, Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Northbound and southbound overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Route 625 (Wilson Boulevard/Midway Lane) and Route 935/631 (Expo Road/Ladd Road), Tuesday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Little Calfpasture River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Route 608/285 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Northbound and southbound overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) and Route 250 (Jefferson Highway), Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals at Route 544 (Frontier Drive) intersection, Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 795 (Saint James Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 807 (Farm Draft Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Christians Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 13.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight northbound or southbound slow-roll traffic control for removal of Route 720 overpass bridge, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of April 6. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Northbound exit 247 on-ramp closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour posted. Northbound and southbound overnight lane closures for bridge demolition work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 6. Work is related to Route 720 overpass bridge replacement.

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight northbound or southbound slow-roll traffic control for removal of Route 33 overpass bridges, February 27 – March 30 nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Work is related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

*NEW* Mile marker 251 to 264, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures as needed between Burgess Road and MLK Jr. Way. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 847 (Rawley Springs Road) and West Virginia line for shoulder repairs, ditch and pipe work, brush and tree cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 1.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work Zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Linville Creek bridge replacement. Estimated project completion November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 895 (Fieldale Place) – Closed to through traffic between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 710 (Reservoir Street) for sewer line replacement with estimated completion of March 24. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 622 (Judy Lane Extension) – Shoulder closures between Route 623 (Judy Lane) and Route 624 (Pine Grove Road) for utility pole replacements, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 689 (Chapel Road) – Shoulder closures near intersection with Route 679 (Hill Top Circle) for utility pole replacements, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 288 to 289, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 657 overpass bridge, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

Route 55 (East King Street/Front Royal Road, Strasburg) – Shoulder closures between Route 1975 (Park Road) and Route 11 (Massanutten Street) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 20.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 761 (Capon Road) for utility work, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Wednesday.

Route 55 (Wardensville Pike) – Flagger traffic control near Shenandoah County line for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 211 (West Old Cross Road) – Single lane closures near I-81 interchange for inspection of interstate overpass bridges, Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Zepp Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 603 (Van Buren Road) for maintenance to Cedar Creek bridge, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81 Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 6.

*NEW* Mile marker 315 to 316, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 744 overpass bridge, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 317, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of March 9.

*NEW* Mile marker 321 to 322, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 672 overpass bridge, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between I-81 interchange and Route 659 (Valley Mill Road), February 27 – March 10 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 688 (Stony Hill Road) and West Virginia state line for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 21.

Route 55 (Wardensville Pike) – Flagger traffic control near Shenandoah County line for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for utility work between Route 756 (Macedonia Church Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 685 (Light Road) and Route 805 (Myers Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Back Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 6.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.