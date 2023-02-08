Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news states to biden we need more tools to combat fentanyl crisis
U.S./World

States to Biden: We need more tools from the feds to combat fentanyl crisis

Chris Graham
Published:
Fentanyl
dea.gov

A coalition of 21 states is calling on President Biden to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations under federal law.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, is leading the state-directed effort, citing the need to take action at the federal level to combat the influx of fentanyl that he says is being led by drug cartels based south of the border.

“The Mexican drug cartels are trafficking fentanyl into our country every day, killing thousands of Virginians and endangering every single community in our Commonwealth. The threat these drug cartels pose is real and imminent—which is why this country must escalate its response. It’s time we stop ignoring them,” Miyares said.

A letter from the coalition to the president details that U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 8,425 pounds of fentanyl smuggled into the United States between October 2021 and June 2022, as more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses last year, with synthetic opioids like fentanyl were responsible for more than half of those deaths.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Day shelter is a good start, but it won’t end homelessness
2 Has Kadin Shedrick played his way back into the Virginia starting lineup?
3 ‘Magnitude of increase is unprecedented’: Waynesboro property value up 29.5 percent
4 States to Biden: We need more tools from the feds to combat fentanyl crisis
5 Super Bowl LVII: Where are the best and worst cities for football fans?

Latest News

homeless soup winter
Local

Day shelter is a good start, but it won’t end homelessness

Crystal Graham
kadin shedrick
Sports

Has Kadin Shedrick played his way back into the Virginia starting lineup?

Chris Graham

Kadin Shedrick, in going from starter and darling of the basketball metrics crowd to glued to the bench, was the Ron Burgundy line from “Anchorman” – “Well, that escalated quickly” – come to life.

waynesboro
Local

‘Magnitude of increase is unprecedented’: Waynesboro property value up 29.5 percent

Rebecca Barnabi

Notices of the 2023 general reassessment of real property in Waynesboro were mailed to residents on Tuesday.

nfl
Sports

Super Bowl LVII: Where are the best and worst cities for football fans?

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia map
Local

Equine Herpes virus contained after Augusta County horse tests positive

Rebecca Barnabi
VCU Basketball
Sports

VCU drops second straight at home, falling to A-10 rival Dayton, 62-58

Chris Graham
donald trump
Perspectives

American journalists have a duty to responsibly report on Donald Trump

Andrew Moss

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy