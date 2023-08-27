State Fair of Virginia to offer Craft Beer Fest on Oct. 1; tickets go on sale this week

Dozens of Virginia breweries will be at the State Fair of Virginia for a tasty event on Oct. 1.

The Blue Ribbon Craft Beer Fest will offer fair attendees a chance to sample unlimited craft beverages.

Participating breweries for the event have not been released.

However, past breweries included Ballad Brewing, Harpers Ferry Brewing, Lost Barrel Brewing, New Realm Brewing and Strangeways Brewery.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 1 and include fair admission as well as unlimited five-ounce pours and a souvenir glass.

The 2023 State Fair of Virginia runs from Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. The State Fair is held each fall at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. programming and a focus on the commonwealth’s agriculture and natural resources industries.

More information is available at StateFairVa.org.