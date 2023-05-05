Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsstamp out hunger donations welcome local volunteers needed
Local

Stamp Out Hunger: Donations welcome, local volunteers needed for food drive

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Community members are encouraged to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive on Saturday, May 13.

Donations of food are welcome and volunteering at local collection sites is encouraged.

Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest one-day food collection effort and is hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers, in partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Last year, 114,196 pounds of food were collected, enough to provide more than 95,163 meals.

Volunteers are needed to help the food bank collect and sort food at post office in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Lynchburg, Waynesboro and Charlottesville. Shifts will run between 1 and 8:30 p.m. on May 13, depending on each location’s needs. Staunton volunteers are needed at the post office at 1430 N. Augusta Street, Staunton.

Donations of non-perishable food items may be left at mailboxes early on the morning of May 13 for postal carriers to collect. The most needed items are canned fruits, meats, vegetables low in sodium and sugar. Paper products, diapers and personal care items are also welcome.

“Seeing community members come together to volunteer, donate food, and help people living with hunger is a wonderful reminder of the collaboration that goes into ensuring everyone has enough food to eat,” McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, said. “This year’s event comes at a critical time. Rising food costs, the recent end of emergency SNAP benefits, and the decline in overall donations to the Food Bank are contributing to the need to refill our shelves for the upcoming summer months when school-based nutrition resources won’t be available.”

Food Bank partner and program sites served 14 percent more guests in the second half of 2022. Inflation increased by 11.4 percent in 2022 and is projected to climb another 7.5 percent in 2023.

Since collecting totals from Stamp Out Hunger, letter carriers have collected 2,366,411 pounds of food, helping provide almost 2 million meals to people in the area who experience food insecurity. 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro mayor considers Jim Wood Buttigieg slur matter ‘closed’: But we don’t
2 ‘Trans people are just trying to be people’: A youth’s journey from she to he
3 Bookbag found at Waynesboro elementary school contained gun, drug paraphernalia
4 Youngkin defends ‘DEI is dead’ guy that he hired away from a Richmond Chick-fil-A
5 Virginia hoops target Blue Cain commits to Georgia: How this impacts 2023-2024

Latest News

virginia map
Virginia

Layman Distributing investing $6.8M, adding 42 jobs to expand Salem operation

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Luciano homers, but Richmond can’t get clutch hits in 6-3 loss to Altoona Curve

Chris Graham

The Richmond Flying Squirrels left eight runners on base and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position in a 6-3 loss to the Altoona Curve Thursday night at The Diamond.

joe biden
U.S./World

Mr. President, the choice is yours: Do whatever is necessary to resolve the debt limit crisis

Michael Dover

The so-called Party of Lincoln is now truly the party of Simon Legree. Meanwhile, the trillions in tax cuts already given by Trump to the nation’s wealthiest would remain, and the IRS would be unable to track down the worst tax cheats among them.

nuclear war
U.S./World

The basic premise of war is kill the bad guys: How does this make us secure?

Robert C. Koehler
police car
Local

Albemarle County: Two teens arrested, charged in April 9 carjacking in Crozet

Chris Graham
richmond baseball stadium
Sports

Richmond reaches deal to build new stadium: What’s in store for baseball in the capital city?

Scott German
tony bennett
Sports

Podcast: We sorta, kinda have a feel for what UVA hoops will look like next year

Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy