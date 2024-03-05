Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Sports Radio: Sting goes out with a bang at AEW ‘Revolution’ in Greensboro
Pro Wrestling/MMA, Sports

Sports Radio: Sting goes out with a bang at AEW ‘Revolution’ in Greensboro

Chris Graham
Published date:
sting aew
Photo: AEW

AFP editor Chris Graham was in the Greensboro Coliseum for AEW “Revolution,” which featured, in the main event, the retirement match for wrestling legend Sting.

Chris joins “The Mark Moses Show” to break down “Revolution,” offer observations on Sting’s career, and whether or not this really will be it for The Icon.

Listen to “The Mark Moses Show” weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. ET on Sports Radio 107.9 FM/1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark middays on 95.9 The Rocket.

Follow Mark on social media @markmosesshow.

Podcast

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia, in front of record women’s hoops crowd, upsets #5 Virginia Tech, 80-75
2 Metrics: The computers (because of KenPom) have Virginia on the NCAA cutline
3 That 73-48 egg that Virginia laid at Duke: It was apparently foreordained
4 A.D. Carson, the Professor of Hip Hop at UVA: ‘I’ve accomplished my goal if I am <em>just a rapper’</em>
5 Dark Thursday: Augusta County deputy convicted, another’s charges certified to grand jury

Latest News

sting aew retirement
Pro Wrestling/MMA, Sports

AEW ‘Revolution’ review: Khan finally gets something right with Sting finale

Chris Graham
birth control doctor
Politics, Virginia

Virginia senator on the right to contraception: ‘We are living in a dangerous time’

Crystal Graham

Virginia Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Charlottesville) said legislatures throughout the United States are dealing with culture wars that include women’s reproductive rights.

staunton
Local

Historic Staunton Foundation purchases Edmund Cabell house for Black history preservation

Rebecca Barnabi

Historic Staunton Foundation (HSF) has purchased the historic Cabell Log House, which was built ca. 1869 by freedman Edmund Cabell. 

uva bennett carolina
Basketball, Sports

Enough with the excuses: Virginia isn’t struggling because of ‘inexperience’

Chris Graham
immigration
Op-Eds, Politics, US & World

Brad Wolf: Restoring human dignity on the U.S. southern border

Contributors
abortion rights
Health, Op-Eds, Politics, US & World

Sylvia Ghazarian: Championing reproductive justice amidst abortion bans

Contributors
nascar
Sports

Podcast: Kyle Larson takes the checkered flag in NASCAR Cup Series race in Vegas

Rod Mullins

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status