Someone in Virginia wins $1M Powerball; jackpot increases to $1.09B

Someone in Virginia woke up Tuesday morning to find out their Powerball ticket is worth $1 million. The $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Safeway, located at 8646 Richmond Highway in Alexandria.

The winning numbers for the April 1 Powerball drawing were 19-24-40-42-56, and the Powerball number was 23. The $1M ticket purchased in Virginia matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.

This ticket was one of only six in the nation to match the first five numbers. Other $1M winning tickets were sold in Florida, Maryland, Minnesota and North Carolina. Nationwide, there were also 53 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 11 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $1 billion jackpot. That means the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing grows to an estimated $1.09 billion. The jackpot is the fourth highest in the game’s history.

If a player wins the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.09 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $527.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Whoever has the winning ticket in Virginia has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The Virginia Lottery recommends that the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

Stores that sell a $1 million winning ticket receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2023, the lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.