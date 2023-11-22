Shenandoah National Park reopens trails affected by Quaker Run Fire 

Shenandoah National Park has reopened all trails in the Rapidan Camp area previously closed due to the Quaker Run Fire.

These areas were closed to the public while crews worked to remove fire-weakened trees.

On Friday, the Quaker Run Fire was declared 100 percent contained.

Firefighters and support staff from Virginia Department of Forestry, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Madison County and National Park Service worked to contain the fire which affected 3,937 acres on private, state and federal lands.

About 700 acres were within Shenandoah’s boundary.

Shenandoah’s complete fire ban remains in effect.

All open-air fires are prohibited including in picnic area and campgrounds.