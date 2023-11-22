Countries
Shenandoah National Park reopens trails affected by Quaker Run Fire 

blue ridge parkway smoke wildfire
Milepost 168 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, smoke from the Tuggle’s Gap fire is seen in the distance. Photo courtesy NPS.

Shenandoah National Park has reopened all trails in the Rapidan Camp area previously closed due to the Quaker Run Fire.

These areas were closed to the public while crews worked to remove fire-weakened trees.

On Friday, the Quaker Run Fire was declared 100 percent contained.

Firefighters and support staff from Virginia Department of Forestry, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Madison County and National Park Service worked to contain the fire which affected 3,937 acres on private, state and federal lands.

About 700 acres were within Shenandoah’s boundary.

Shenandoah’s complete fire ban remains in effect.

All open-air fires are prohibited including in picnic area and campgrounds.

 

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

