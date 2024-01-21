Countries
Shenandoah National Park announces permanent ticketing system at Old Rag Mountain 
Arts & Culture, Climate, Virginia

Shenandoah National Park announces permanent ticketing system at Old Rag Mountain 

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Old Rag
Photo courtesy of Shenandoah National Park.

Following a two-year pilot program, Shenandoah National Park will implement a permanent ticketing system to access Old Rag Mountain from March through November.

The decision to implement a permanent system follows a multi-year pilot program and an extensive public engagement process that included visitor use data collection and analysis, public comment periods and public meetings.

The permanent system will closely follow the pilot program.

Beginning March 1, all visitors are required to have a day-use ticket, in addition to a park entrance pass, to access the Old Rag area.

“We appreciate the public input received as we tested management options,” said Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Pat Kenney. “We feel confident that this system has improved the visitor experience on Old Rag, reduced impacts on the area’s ecosystem and is a good long-term solution.”

The goal of the system is to improve visitor enjoyment, address congestion and public safety concerns, and better protect the landscape, including sensitive species, along the extremely popular trail.

Ticketing

  • Day-use tickets for Old Rag Mountain for the 2024 season will be available starting Feb. 17, at 10 a.m.
  • Tickets cost $2.00.
  • Half of the revenue created will pay for the administrative costs of the program, and half will be used toward visitor and resource protection.
  • A total of 800 tickets will be available each day from March 1 to Nov. 30
  • 400 tickets will be released 30 days in advance and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance.
  • Tickets are valid for the day of arrival only and are not transferable.
  • A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot, and entrance fees still apply in addition to the day-use ticket.

More information

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

