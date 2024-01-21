Shenandoah National Park announces permanent ticketing system at Old Rag Mountain 

Following a two-year pilot program, Shenandoah National Park will implement a permanent ticketing system to access Old Rag Mountain from March through November.

The decision to implement a permanent system follows a multi-year pilot program and an extensive public engagement process that included visitor use data collection and analysis, public comment periods and public meetings.

The permanent system will closely follow the pilot program.

Beginning March 1, all visitors are required to have a day-use ticket, in addition to a park entrance pass, to access the Old Rag area.

“We appreciate the public input received as we tested management options,” said Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Pat Kenney. “We feel confident that this system has improved the visitor experience on Old Rag, reduced impacts on the area’s ecosystem and is a good long-term solution.”

The goal of the system is to improve visitor enjoyment, address congestion and public safety concerns, and better protect the landscape, including sensitive species, along the extremely popular trail.

Ticketing

Day-use tickets for Old Rag Mountain for the 2024 season will be available starting Feb. 17, at 10 a.m.

Tickets cost $2.00.

Half of the revenue created will pay for the administrative costs of the program, and half will be used toward visitor and resource protection.

A total of 800 tickets will be available each day from March 1 to Nov. 30

400 tickets will be released 30 days in advance and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance.

Tickets are valid for the day of arrival only and are not transferable.

A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot, and entrance fees still apply in addition to the day-use ticket.

