Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Shane Matheny goes deep twice; Richmond wins opener with Harrisburg, 5-4
Sports

Shane Matheny goes deep twice; Richmond wins opener with Harrisburg, 5-4

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsShane Matheny blasted two home runs and Tyler Myrick ended a late rally as the Richmond Flying Squirrels posted a 5-4 win against the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Senators (52-56, 21-19), the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning, but Myrick stranded the potential tying run at third base to secure the Richmond win.

With two runners on and two outs in the bottom of the first, Matheny cranked a three-run homer to center field and jumped the Flying Squirrels (55-54, 22-18), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, ahead, 3-0.

Logan Wyatt pushed the lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the second with an RBI double against Harrisburg starter Michael Cuevas (Loss, 2-5).

Harrisburg answered in the top of the fourth when James Wood launched a solo home run to move the score to 4-1. It was the only hit and run Spencer Bivens (Win, 2-3) allowed in his start, covering a season-high five innings with five strikeouts.

Matheny hammered a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning and extended the Richmond advantage to 5-1. It was Matheny’s fourth career multi-homer game and he finished the night with four RBIs on three extra-base hits.

Richmond reliever Sam Delaplane covered two scoreless innings and Jose Cruz notched a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless eighth inning.

Myrick allowed three consecutive hits to start the ninth inning. Frankie Tostado laced a ball to first and a Richmond fielding error scored all three runs to cut the deficit to 5-4. Myrick posted a groundout and a strikeout to close out the Richmond victory.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series against the Senators on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (1-1, 3.52) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg left-hander DJ Herz (0-1, 5.14).

On Wednesday, the Flying Squirrels will honor teachers, administrators, and support staff from area schools by offering a free General Admission ticket to school employees with a valid school ID for Back to Teaching Night presented by Patient First. Plus, fans can enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and dogs are admitted free in Funnville every Wednesday home game.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Update: Augusta County trying to work around mass volunteer fire, EMT resignation
2 Neighbor questions impact of proposed brewery at old Coca-Cola plant in Staunton
3 New COVID-19 variant surpasses others in U.S., but is not a concern
4 Bike-A-Thon honors Staunton’s first Black councilwoman, raises scholarship funds
5 UVA’s Delaney Crawford making the move from QB to wideout, return game

Latest News

norfolk tides
Sports

Memphis blanks Norfolk Tides in series opener, 5-0

Chris Graham
Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

FredNats get seven in first, coast to 13-5 win over Augusta Greenjackets

Chris Graham

The Fredericksburg Nationals jumped ahead Tuesday night with a seven-run first inning, and never looked back in a 13-5 victory over the Augusta Greenjackets.

Local

A full 50 years: Martha’s Meals on Wheels celebrates serving community in need

Rebecca Barnabi

Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Frederick Street began preparing meals in the church for Staunton residents in 1973.

meditation
Op/Eds

I’m trying hard to slow down: But it’s hard, real hard

Chris Graham
Politics, U.S.

Virginia politicians largely mum on the latest Donald Trump criminal indictment

Chris Graham
missing
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police seek information on man reported missing, last seen on July 31

Chris Graham
court law
Police, Virginia

Virginia man pleads guilty in $1.9 million embezzlement scheme, faces 20 years in prison

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy