Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news serve more members more often local boys girls club sets 2023 goals
Local

Serve more members, more often: Local Boys & Girls Club sets 2023 goals

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Ariana Viramontes, Debra Freeman-Belle, Megan Huddleston, Mike Lozano and Leslie Lusk. Courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

In early 2022, the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County reopened its newly renovated Waynesboro Club site and named Debra Freeman-Belle its new CEO/Executive Director.

The organization, founded 25 years ago, has proven, tested, evidence-based and nationally recognized programs and activities for local youth. The club’s 2023 strategic plan update includes services expansion to Augusta County, and a goal to serve more members, more often.

While providing meals and youth development services through after-school and out of school programs for children ages 5 and older, the Boys & Girls Club began rebuilding staff and program capacity at its Waynesboro and Staunton sites this year, according to a press release.

Mike Lozano was hired as Senior Program Director of all sites and Ariana Viramontes became Program Director in Staunton. Lozano previously serviced at Area Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Fullerton, Calif. and comes to the Valley with more than 25 years of experience in youth development and leadership. Viramontes brings more than five years of education experience with Boys & Girls Club.

“We’re extremely fortunate that Mike and Ariana were willing to add their experience and passion to our leadership team,” Freeman-Belle said in the press release. “It’s miraculous that their experience landed in our community at the right time. This is a game-changer for our programs and members.”

In other restructuring news, the organization welcomed Leslie Lusk as Engagement Director in July 2022, and Megan Huddleston was promoted to Administrative Director after more than a year of working with the Boys & Girls Club.

“Our Club has faithfully served our community’s youth for nearly 25 years while navigating several financial and building setbacks. In many ways, we’re just getting restarted. We’ve made progress but still really need the community’s support to ensure we’re here for years to come,” Freeman-Belle said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

lamar jackson

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out for Sunday’s game with Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Graham
reece beekman

Can #12 Virginia win at Georgia Tech on Saturday without Reece Beekman?
Chris Graham

Virginia coach Tony Bennett sat star point guard Reece Beekman for Wednesday’s game with Albany, which the Cavaliers would go on to win, 66-46.

police

Developing: Grad student in custody in Nov. 13 murders at University of Idaho
Chris Graham

A 28-year-old doctoral student is in custody in connection with the Nov. 13 murders of four college students at the University of Idaho.

spanberger Summer Barrow Prevention
,

In memory of Summer Barrow: $900M earmarked for substance addiction prevention
Crystal Graham
,

EPA’s Clean Water Act revision resets protections endangered during Trump Administration
Rebecca Barnabi

Charlottesville receives grant for planning, training related to flood preparedness
Crystal Graham
chesapeake bay

Rethinking what happens after we pass: Pondering the journey of ‘X’ … the journey of us
Chris Graham