Serve more members, more often: Local Boys & Girls Club sets 2023 goals

In early 2022, the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County reopened its newly renovated Waynesboro Club site and named Debra Freeman-Belle its new CEO/Executive Director.

The organization, founded 25 years ago, has proven, tested, evidence-based and nationally recognized programs and activities for local youth. The club’s 2023 strategic plan update includes services expansion to Augusta County, and a goal to serve more members, more often.

While providing meals and youth development services through after-school and out of school programs for children ages 5 and older, the Boys & Girls Club began rebuilding staff and program capacity at its Waynesboro and Staunton sites this year, according to a press release.

Mike Lozano was hired as Senior Program Director of all sites and Ariana Viramontes became Program Director in Staunton. Lozano previously serviced at Area Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Fullerton, Calif. and comes to the Valley with more than 25 years of experience in youth development and leadership. Viramontes brings more than five years of education experience with Boys & Girls Club.

“We’re extremely fortunate that Mike and Ariana were willing to add their experience and passion to our leadership team,” Freeman-Belle said in the press release. “It’s miraculous that their experience landed in our community at the right time. This is a game-changer for our programs and members.”

In other restructuring news, the organization welcomed Leslie Lusk as Engagement Director in July 2022, and Megan Huddleston was promoted to Administrative Director after more than a year of working with the Boys & Girls Club.

“Our Club has faithfully served our community’s youth for nearly 25 years while navigating several financial and building setbacks. In many ways, we’re just getting restarted. We’ve made progress but still really need the community’s support to ensure we’re here for years to come,” Freeman-Belle said.