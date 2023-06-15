Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsseniors are increasingly being targeted by scammers what signs to look for
U.S./World

‘Seniors are increasingly being targeted by scammers’: What signs to look for

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© NDABCREATIVITY – stock.adobe.com)

Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Each year, seniors lose billions of dollars from financial exploitation perpetrated by friends, family, caregivers, financial professionals or strangers. The loss averages tens of thousands of dollars per victim.

The State Corporation Commission (SCC) encourages seniors, caregivers, financial professionals and all Virginians to be aware of the signs of elder financial abuse and to know how to report abuse.

“Seniors are increasingly being targeted by scammers,” Director of the State Corporation Commission’s Division of Securities and Retail Franchising (Division) Doug Joyce said. “Social isolation, a health crisis and increased reliance on the internet for many daily activities can make seniors increasingly vulnerable.”

Financial abuse of senior citizens can take many forms, but senior citizens should be aware of exploitation efforts involving the sale of investments, as well as attempts to access seniors’ investment accounts. Efforts can include online or telemarketing scams selling fraudulent investments or someone trying to gain control over a senior citizen’s investment accounts for their own personal gain. The most vulnerable seniors are seniors with disabilities, who rely on others for help or are socially isolated.

Scammers may target victims using personal details gleaned from obituaries and social media posts. They may exploit established relationships within a senior’s social and support groups to become more involved in their life.

Possible signs of senior financial abuse include:

  • Surrendering passwords and control of finances to a new or overly protective friend or caregiver;
  • Suspicious signatures on checks or other documents;
  • Unusual activity in investment or bank accounts, including large, frequent or unexplained withdrawals or transfers between accounts;
  • Unusual or sudden changes to beneficiary designations or to legal or financial documents involving investments, such as power of attorney, wills, trusts, retirement accounts or insurance policies, or documents which suddenly go missing;
  • Unexplained financial activities, such as the disappearance or “gifting” of assets, valuables or securities;
  • Fear of or sudden change in feelings toward friends or family members; and
  • A lack of knowledge by a senior about their financial status or reluctance to discuss financial matters.

Joyce encourages Virginians who suspect they or a loved one are the victims of investment fraud or possible senior financial exploitation to contact the Division by telephone (in Richmond at 804-371-9051 or toll-free at 1-800-552-7945), or by email at [email protected]. Additional information is available on the Division’s website.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Staunton DEI Commission chair: Work ‘is not lip service for us’
2 Dry conditions to continue in Virginia this week, ‘better news on the horizon’
3 UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor on his closer: ‘I’ve got full confidence in Jay Woolfolk’
4 Republicans’ response to Donald Trump espionage charges: ‘But Her Emails’
5 NWA world champ Tyrus, the ‘Trumpasaurus,’ goes off on Hillary on Fox News

Latest News

medicare
U.S./World

Warner reintroduces legislation to allow home infusion therapy for Medicare patients

Rebecca Barnabi
golf
Sports

Tim Kaine on PGA-LIV deal: ‘Disappointed,’ but he has ‘higher priorities’ than pro golf

Chris Graham

A U.S. Senate committee has launched an investigation into the proposed merger of the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia government-funded LIV Golf that seems focused on challenging the non-profit Tour’s tax-exempt standing.

donald trump
U.S./World

Tim Kaine on Donald Trump espionage charges: ‘Presumed innocent, until proven guilty’

Chris Graham

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine stressed in a media call on Wednesday that indicted former president Donald Trump should be “presumed innocent, until proven guilty.”

tim kaine
U.S./World

Kaine on Republican push to investigate Biden: ‘I’m a little nervous about their motives’

Chris Graham
constitution
U.S./World

Traitor to the Constitution: The U.S. government is the real criminal

John Whitehead
earth
U.S./World

The U.S. and the EU need a new roadmap to solve the Serbia-Kosovo conflict

Alon Ben-Meier
health care
U.S./World

Reproductive justice should not be limited to those who can become pregnant

Sylvia Ghazarian

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy