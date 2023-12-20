U.S. Senate approves backpay to servicemembers blocked by Sen. Tuberville

Legislation unanimously passed the U.S. Senate last week to provide back pay for military officers whose promotions were delayed because of partisan blockade.

The Military Personnel Confirmation Restoration Act of 2023 would grant retroactive pay, allowances, benefits and seniority for the grade or rank to which a servicemember was appointed.

The bill applies to any officer that was held by Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who released a months-long block of more than 400 military promotions a week before, and who was confirmed by the end of the 2023 calendar year.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia applauded Senate passage of the legislation they cosponsored with Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Mike Rounds of South Dakota.

“The brave men and women of our military do not serve any particular political party. They serve our nation as a whole – working to defend our national interests and the values that we hold sacred as Americans. As such, we owe it to the members of our military to prevent them from becoming pawns in any political game. After a months-long blockade by a single Senator, we’re glad to see over 400 military promotions finally moving forward, and are proud to pass legislation to ensure that this senseless hold does not affect the pay, seniority, or benefits, of our brave men and women in uniform,” Warner and Kaine said.