Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home U.S. Senate approves backpay to servicemembers blocked by Sen. Tuberville
Politics, U.S. & World

U.S. Senate approves backpay to servicemembers blocked by Sen. Tuberville

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
military
(© Africa Studio – stock.adobe.com)

Legislation unanimously passed the U.S. Senate last week to provide back pay for military officers whose promotions were delayed because of partisan blockade.

The Military Personnel Confirmation Restoration Act of 2023 would grant retroactive pay, allowances, benefits and seniority for the grade or rank to which a servicemember was appointed.

The bill applies to any officer that was held by Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who released a months-long block of more than 400 military promotions a week before, and who was confirmed by the end of the 2023 calendar year.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia applauded Senate passage of the legislation they cosponsored with Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Mike Rounds of South Dakota.   

“The brave men and women of our military do not serve any particular political party. They serve our nation as a whole – working to defend our national interests and the values that we hold sacred as Americans. As such, we owe it to the members of our military to prevent them from becoming pawns in any political game. After a months-long blockade by a single Senator, we’re glad to see over 400 military promotions finally moving forward, and are proud to pass legislation to ensure that this senseless hold does not affect the pay, seniority, or benefits, of our brave men and women in uniform,” Warner and Kaine said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro: Homeless advocate to spend 24 hours outside for challenge to raise awareness
2 Not so random numbers: Mile markers on Virginia’s interstates are emergency aids for location
3 Back to the drawing board: Virginia boat raced by #23 Memphis, 77-54
4 Virginia great Anthony Poindexter bypassed again for DC job at Penn State
5 AAA: Virginians are hitting the road, skies, water this holiday travel season

Latest News

Arts & Media, Virginia

National Park Service announces new superintendent for Fort Monroe National Monument

Rebecca Barnabi
danny rocco vmi
Football, Sports

VMI Football: Rocco, coming off five-win campaign, signs 18 in Class of 2024

Chris Graham

VMI Football coach Danny Rocco, coming off a five-win season in his first year as coach at the Institute, announced a 2024 prep signing class of 18 incoming student-athletes on Wednesday.

abigail spanberger
Politics, Virginia

EMILY’s List endorses Abigail Spanberger in 2025 Democratic governor race

Chris Graham

EMILY’s List has endorsed Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s bid for the 2025 Virginia Democratic Party nomination.

police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Local

Virginia State Police charges Clifton Forge man in attack of police officer

Chris Graham
Cops & Courts, Local, Schools

Augusta County Clerk’s Office accepting applications for spring 2024 internships

Rebecca Barnabi
child with fever
Health, Schools, U.S. & World

Pennsylvania school district returns to in-person education after flu outbreak

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Media, Schools, Virginia

Marching band at Vienna high school is finalist in national competition judged by Metallica

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status