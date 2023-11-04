Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Seeking native plants? Start with the Virginia Native Plant Finder tool
Agriculture, Climate, Virginia

Seeking native plants? Start with the Virginia Native Plant Finder tool

Crystal Graham
Published date:
native plant Virginia mountain laurel
Mountain laurel, a plant species native to Virginia. (Photo courtesy DCR).

A Virginia agency is helping gardeners and land developers to take advantage of a tool to help find the right native plant for a project of any size.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has improved its Virginia-specific native plants finder website to help identify native species for projects from backyard gardens to large solar sites.

“Plant species native to our state are well-adapted to the habitat conditions and climate, so they often require less maintenance than non-native species,” said Kevin Heffernan, stewardship biologist for the Virginia Natural Heritage Program at DCR. “They provide essential food sources for native pollinator species and birds that non-native species lack. Thus, in addition to adding beauty to our landscapes, they increase ecological vitality.”

While some nurseries and garden centers may identify plants as being native to North America, this tool focuses on species considered native to the regions within the state of Virginia (Mountain, Piedmont, Coastal Plain) and even drills down to the locality level.

For example, a user who is seeking types of grasses – no taller than 3 feet, for a sunny and dry habitat – could plug in those characteristics and enter the specific locality for a list of recommendations.

Of the nearly 1,600 species in the database, many are commercially available as live plants or seeds. With each species, if it is commercially available, links to vendors who list it in their catalog are provided.

The finder is built using data collected by Natural Heritage scientists, who are responsible for identifying and conserving Virginia’s plants, animals and natural communities. The finder does not include any rare species, or any non-native plants, that have been introduced to Virginia.

The finder was first created in 2014. In 2018, a separate solar site native plant finder for large-scale projects was developed. The newest version combines both into one.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia Native Plant Society and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality contributed to the development of the tool.

The Virginia Native Plant Finder tool is available online at www.dcr.virginia.gov/natural-heritage/native-plants-finder

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Who is behind the fake Page Hearn for Augusta County School Board Facebook page?
2 Augusta County School Board sidesteps generated controversy over chair’s forum comment
3 Martin seeks special prosecutor in Augusta County supervisors criminal investigation
4 Former Marine, Virginia Proud Boys member who used ‘big stick’ in breach of Capitol sentenced
5 Madison County wildfire forces closures in Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

wildfire
Local, Weather

Madison County wildfire forces closures in Shenandoah National Park

Chris Graham
Govt & Politics, Local

Harrisonburg elevates Amy Snider to full-time deputy city manager job

Crystal Graham

Harrisonburg City Manager Ande Banks has selected Amy Snider to serve as the organization’s new deputy city manager.

business expansion concept
Economy, Virginia

Ross Industries announces expansion in Fauquier County; to create 24 new jobs

Crystal Graham

A manufacturer of commercial food production machinery will invest $7.5 million to enlarge its current facility in Fauquier County.

firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man who robbed Latin market, killed man on same day sentenced to 45 years in prison

Crystal Graham
electric smart meter on brick
Economy, Virginia

SCC: Dominion Energy Virginia customers in line to receive rate relief

Crystal Graham
norfolk virginia beach
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Virginia Beach is No. 5 on list of best places for America’s veterans to live

Rebecca Barnabi
congress money
Govt & Politics, Local

Augusta County Supervisor Jeffrey Slaven could be facing expulsion from county GOP

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy