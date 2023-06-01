Countries
Local

Scottsville man in custody after domestic incident leads to shooting in Albemarle County

Chris Graham
Published date:
police
(© Tryfonov – stock.adobe.com)

A Scottsville man is in custody after a shooting in Albemarle County on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Shelton Hensley, 34, of Scottsville, is currently being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail on brandishing and simple assault and battery charges.

According to Albemarle County Police, a call came in to 911 at 11:30 p.m. from a location in the 3200 block of Jefferson Mill Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male, Hensley, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Officers rendered first aid, and Hensley was transported to UVA Medical Center in stable condition.

ACPD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 434-296-5807 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers, 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

