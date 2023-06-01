Scottsville man in custody after domestic incident leads to shooting in Albemarle County

A Scottsville man is in custody after a shooting in Albemarle County on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Shelton Hensley, 34, of Scottsville, is currently being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail on brandishing and simple assault and battery charges.

According to Albemarle County Police, a call came in to 911 at 11:30 p.m. from a location in the 3200 block of Jefferson Mill Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male, Hensley, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Officers rendered first aid, and Hensley was transported to UVA Medical Center in stable condition.

ACPD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 434-296-5807 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers, 434-977-4000 or [email protected].