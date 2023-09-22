Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
SCCF accepting entrepreneurs and business ideas in new Incubator Program
Local

SCCF accepting entrepreneurs and business ideas in new Incubator Program

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
open business sign
(© pikselstock – stock.adobe.com)

The application period for the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund’s new Incubator Program for Entrepreneurs in the Shenandoah Valley is open on a rolling basis.

The Capacitor Incubator Program is a hybrid incubation model for entrepreneurs with scalable business ideas, to help them create their first proof of concept, identify the appropriate target market, and build the systems and financing for the successful launch of their business.

The Capacitor program aims to fill a substantial gap in the greater Shenandoah Valley entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through our time evaluating and working in the current ecosystem along with research and partnership with other regions to understand strategies for building strong entrepreneurial economies, we have come to understand discontinuity in support for entrepreneurs who have moved beyond standard business ideation (create stage) programs and the regional business accelerator program (grow stage), Startup Shenandoah Valley,” said Executive Director Debbie Irwin.

SCCF will admit 24 businesses in the next 12 months to participate in the program. During the course of the incubator, entrepreneurs will be surrounded by a dedicated team of industry experts to help them through milestone and goal setting, fractional CSO and CFO support, and legal consultation. Teams will be given a strengths-based assessment to ensure a collaborative working relationship. Entrepreneurs will also have access to workspace across the entire Shenandoah Valley region to help foster connection and peer-to-peer learning with key entrepreneur ecosystem leaders.

The Capacitor is for entrepreneurs in the ideation, pre-launch, or validation stage of their scalable startup.

“It’s specially designed for entrepreneurs working in the traded sectors of transportation and logistics, light manufacturing, information technology, and food processing,” SCCF Program Director Katie Overfield-Zook said. “The success of our Startup Shenandoah Valley accelerator illustrated a huge need in the region for more targeted support of companies that are trying to develop and launch new products. Particularly longer-term support is needed as entrepreneurs move through prototyping and MVP testing phases before they are ready for acceleration.”

The program will be free to all participants for the first two years of the program thanks to the support of Go Virginia Region 8. Entrepreneurs accepted into the program should expect to dedicate about 8 to 10 hours a month to the program for 12 months, including meetings with the Fractional C-Suite, additional mentoring hours and the Founders Roundtable monthly check-ins with current CIP participants and Startup Shenandoah Valley alumni.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Gov. Glenn Youngkin declares State of Emergency in response to Tropical Storm Ophelia
2 ‘United in the fight against corporate greed’: UAW strike could impact American economy
3 Augusta County: Bond appeal filed by man accused of killing neighbor’s service dog
4 UVA Basketball Recruiting Update: ‘Hoos lose out on top recruit Kon Knueppel, who is headed to Duke
5 ACC Football Week 4 Preview: News and notes, schedule for this weekend’s action

Latest News

shower water
Environment, Virginia

Monsanto to pay Virginia $80M in PCBs distribution settlement

Rebecca Barnabi
homeownership
Economy, U.S. & World

Mortgage rates decreased in early September, remained above 7%

Rebecca Barnabi

The cost of living, including food and gas, remains on the up and up, but mortgage rates may be on the down.

broadband internet
Virginia

‘Internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity’: Four organizations awarded federal investments

Rebecca Barnabi

Nearly $50 million in investments to four organizations will expand middle mile high-speed internet infrastructure in four states.

Local

Boys & Girls Club golf tournament raises more than $25K for programs

Rebecca Barnabi
loveworks sign Staunton
Culture, Local

LOVEworks sign to be featured in Staunton’s Wharf for QCMM this weekend

Crystal Graham
veteran depression
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Legislators want more information from VA on root causes, risk factors of veteran suicides

Crystal Graham
housing
Economy, Virginia

HUD awards $155K to Virginia to help veterans experiencing homelessness

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy