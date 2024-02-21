Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Roddy Scheer: Taking climate risks into account when looking for a new home
Environment, Op-Eds

Roddy Scheer: Taking climate risks into account when looking for a new home

Contributors
Published date:
housing tiny home carbon footprint green home concept
(© touchedbylight – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

Dear EarthTalk: Are people typically taking into account climate risks when they shop for a new home?  – Mary S., Old Forge, PA

It’s true that climate risks are increasingly a factor for Americans when purchasing their next residence. A September 2023 study by Zillow found that upwards of 80 percent of prospective home buyers in the U.S. consider climate risks—floods, wildfires, extreme temperatures, hurricanes, drought—when shopping for a new home.

“Climate risks impact where most prospective buyers shop for a home,” reports Zillow senior population scientist Manny Garcia. “While all generations juggle trade-offs like budget, floor plans and commute times, younger home shoppers are more likely to face another consideration: They want to know if their home will be safe from rising waters, extreme temperatures and wildfires.”

It’s no wonder that climate concerns are a bigger issue now more than ever for real estate given the uptick in extreme weather events and the fact that those born after 1980 (Gen Z and Millennials) comprise 54 percent of all home buyers in the U.S. Younger home buyers are much more likely to consider climate risks than older ones, and first-time buyers make up half of all home buyers.

Meanwhile, Redfin, a leading U.S. brokerage with an industry standard real estate listings website, recently began publishing air quality data in its home listings alongside information about schools, walkability and pricing history. The air quality data is one of the categories under the “climate” tab on all Redfin listings.  The data behind this feature comes from Risk Factor, a tool that pings multiple environmental monitors to predict specific environmental/climate risks. Homes.com and Realtor.com are among the other companies also offering this info from Risk Factor in their real estate listings.

“Seeing all the data helps people quantify the risk when deciding if they’re going to live in one county or another county,” Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, tells The Washington Post. “What’s probably going to happen over time is that [poor air quality] is just another type of weather that people either can adapt to, or they say it’s not worth it.”

And you don’t have to be shopping for a new home to consider climate risks. There is much you can do to mitigate climate risks at your current address. According to ClimateCheck, which offers a free online property report on climate risks for any U.S. address, every homeowner today should consider updating building structures and materials to improve durability and resistance to extreme weather. Landscaping appropriately for the type of climate risks in your area can also be considered. Also, homeowners should create an action plan for disaster scenarios, purchase appropriate insurance and actively participate in community-wide efforts to mitigate climate damage. By taking proactive measures before a disaster occurs, you can safeguard your home from significant destruction. Additionally, this foresight can substantially reduce the financial burden and time required for post-severe weather event recovery efforts.

Whether you’re buying a new home or staying put in your current one, you’re going to need to factor climate risks into your decision making moving forward as the world warms.

CONTACTS: Risk Factor, riskfactor.com; ClimateCheck, climatecheck.com.

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at emagazine.com. To donate, visit earthtalk.org. Send questions to: [email protected].

Contributors

Contributors

Have a guest column, letter to the editor, story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]. Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Top News

1 Virginia Republicans under fire for racist tweet targeting House Speaker Don Scott
2 Waynesboro students create ‘dynamic and inclusive space’ in new Black Student Union
3 Waynesboro Schools work to meet needs of students, including mental health
4 Youngkin, Trump trying to force MAGA agenda on contraceptives, abortion on Virginia
5 Listless Virginia pantsed by Virginia Tech in front of national TV audience

Latest News

News

Mailbag: What is it with UVA fans being such assholes after a loss?

Chris Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Police, Virginia

Southwest Virginia man to face minimum 20 year prison sentence for drug trafficking crimes

Crystal Graham

A Coeburn man was convicted for drug trafficking crimes including conspiring with others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

house value increase graphic
Economy, Local

Augusta County real estate assessments are in the mail; how to appeal or apply for tax relief

Crystal Graham

Real estate assessments, the first completed since 2019, were mailed Feb. 20 to Augusta County real estate owners.

child eating a pancake at maple festival
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Virginia is for maple lovers: Highland County festival returns for two weekends in March

Crystal Graham
Arts & Culture, US & World

Mission BBQ donates $347K to Wreaths Across America for annual day in December

Rebecca Barnabi
earth
Op-Eds, Politics

Kelly Rae Kraemer: Remembering Johan Galtung, a voice for peace

Contributors
uva tony bennett louisville
Basketball, Sports

‘Soft’: When this 20-win Virginia team gets down, oddly, it stays down

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status