Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Roanoke: Legislation proposes renaming of Poff federal court building for civil rights leader Lawson
Local, Politics, Virginia

Roanoke: Legislation proposes renaming of Poff federal court building for civil rights leader Lawson

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
roanoke
(© SevenMaps – shutterstock.com)

Supreme Court Justice Richard H. Poff was a man of his time.

A segregationist, Poff was a good public servant but fought for segregation in Congress and public schools. He fought against civil rights legislation aimed at treating all Americans as equal.

His name on the federal court building at 210 Franklin Road, SW, in Roanoke, became controversial and an obvious error over time.

“There was an effort underway, I’m happy to say, led by the Roanoke NAACP and also by former U.S. Attorney John Fishwick to rename the court building in honor of Reuben Lawson, who was a history-making lawyer in Roanoke, who filed many of the school desegregation cases in Southwest Virginia, beginning with a case in Floyd,” said U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.

Yesterday, on what would have been Lawson’s 103rd birthday, Kaine and U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner introduced legislation to have the Poff Federal Building renamed for Lawson.

“Tim Kaine and I put forward legislation to rename the Roanoke Courthouse after a great civil rights leader, Reuben Lawson. I mention that because Reuben, who had grown up in Roanoke, worked with Oliver Hill, and helped lead toward desegregation of a number of schools across Southwest Virginia,” Warner said.

According to Kaine, Lawson was also instrumental in the integration of Victory Stadium, and when the then-Washington Redskins prepared to play in the stadium Lawson led an effort by the players to insist that they would not play unless the stadium was integrated. The effort was successful.

Roanoke City Council supports the renaming of the building.

The legislation will be considered by the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Environment and Public Works before vote by the Senate and then the U.S. House.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Roanoke: Legislation proposes renaming of Poff federal court building for civil rights leader Lawson
2 Harrisonburg lifts burn ban; offers recommendations for safety
3 Albemarle County, Charlottesville to begin enforcement of skill games ban on Jan. 1
4 Warner, Kaine discuss next steps after Senate votes down Ukraine, Israel, border package
5 MAGA Republican auto bill is attempt to ‘strip away’ personal freedoms, rights

Latest News

bonfire
Local

Harrisonburg lifts burn ban; offers recommendations for safety

Crystal Graham
casino skill games EDITORIAL ONLY
Local

Albemarle County, Charlottesville to begin enforcement of skill games ban on Jan. 1

Crystal Graham

Skill games will come to an end in localities throughout Virginia but exactly when it up to the individual counties and cities.

congress
Politics, U.S. & World

Warner, Kaine discuss next steps after Senate votes down Ukraine, Israel, border package

Chris Graham

U.S. aid to Ukraine and Israel appears to be on life support, with the Senate, in a procedural vote on Wednesday, blocking a measure proposed by President Biden.

car with hood up on side of road
Climate, Politics, U.S. & World

MAGA Republican auto bill is attempt to ‘strip away’ personal freedoms, rights

Rebecca Barnabi
job interview
News, U.S. & World

Caution ahead: Job openings in U.S. on the decline in ‘different economy’

Rebecca Barnabi
cm punk
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Analysis: Did WWE drop the ball with CM Punk return, rollout on ‘Raw’?

Chris Graham
court law
Politics, Virginia

AG Miyares promotes attorney who prosecuted Loudoun County School Board case

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy