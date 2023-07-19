Richmond Music Week to highlight all-inclusive scene of artists in Virginia’s capital

Richmond Music Week returns Aug. 4-11 celebrating Virginia’s thriving music scene with events happening all week at the city’s live music venues.

The week kicks off on Friday, Aug. 4, with 804 Day, an all-day music and arts block party in Shockoe Bottom around the 17th Street Farmers Market area. The festival hosts multiple stages of music along with food, artisan and non-profit vendors. Artists performing at 804 Day include Mad Skillz, Høly River, Rodney “The Soul Singer” Stith, Ms. Jaylin Brown, Saint Samuel, Weldon Hill, Ant the Symbol, Chance Fischer, Tin-Can Fish Band, Rikki Rakki, Tyler Meacham, Corey El & The FAM Band, Sun V Set, Pumphouse Blues Band, Los Machriados, Merciful Zero and Michael Millions.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, local music support organization HearRVA will host its second annual Music Mixer at Gallery5. The event will feature local vendors who specialize in services that help grow a musician’s career along with performances from some of the city’s best local talent including Gordy Michael, Goodnight Daniel, FLKL and Weekend Plans. Ticket and raffle proceeds will also benefit local community group LIV – Life Is Valuable, whose mission is to bring resources to schools and communities that help cultivate creative expression, collaboration and entrepreneurship in the arts.

Throughout the week, many of Richmond’s live music venues will feature performances from across different genres and artists from big name acts at larger venues like the National, Maymont and the Dominion Energy Center, to local and regional musicians at places such as The Camel, Black Iris and Get Tight Lounge.

“This week aims to spotlight an all-inclusive music scene of enterprising and ingenious artists in Virginia’s capital,” said Doug Nunnally, founder of The Auricular. “Everything from pop, hip-hop, rock, jazz, electronica, R&B, metal, folk, punk, experimental and more will be featured.”

Richmond Music Week will also highlight local record stores, record labels and recording studios along with surprise pop-up events at various locations around the city.

Richmond Music Week culminates with RVA Rapper’s Delight, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop on Friday, Aug. 11, at the historic Hippodrome Theater. Presented by Shockoe Records and Ant the Symbol, the night will feature performances from local hip-hop legends and innovators Nickelus F, Noah-O, Radio B, Cane, and Rep! Mike Street will serve as host and Hip Hop Henry will keep the music flowing through the night.

Richmond Music Week is brought together by Richmond music organizations and supporters HearRVA, Ignited, The Auricular, RVA Playlist, Shockoe Records, and Virginia is for Music Lovers.

“Richmond, Virginia, is home to a diverse local music scene and is filled with musical talent – from both local bands and nationally recognized artists – on any given night of the week,” said Andrew Cothern with RVA Playlist. “With Richmond Music Week, our goal is to spread that awareness to the music fan and show them that RVA is a great destination for live music.”

For more information on Richmond Music Week and a list of upcoming shows, visit richmondmusicweek.com.