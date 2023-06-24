Richmond Flying Squirrels sweep Friday night doubleheader from Harrisburg Senators

The Richmond Flying Squirrels swept a doubleheader at The Diamond on Friday night against the Harrisburg Senators, taking Game 1, 9-8, on a walk-off single by Wade Meckler and pitching their way to a 3-2 win in Game 2.

The Flying Squirrels (31-36), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have won three-of-four in this week’s series against the Senators (31-35), the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, and are now 7-1 in doubleheader games this season.

Game 1

After trailing by five runs early, the Flying Squirrels rallied to beat the Senators, 9-8, in extras in Game 1.

Trailing 8-7 entering the bottom of the eighth, Hayden Cantrelle led off with a four-pitch walk against Harrisburg reliever Reid Schaller (Loss, 1-4). After a sacrifice bunt by Simon Whiteman moved Cantrelle to second and placed runner Logan Wyatt to third, Wade Meckler singled to center field, scoring two and ending the game.

Meckler finished the game 5-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. It was the 10th time in franchise history that a Flying Squirrels player has recorded at least five hits in a game.

Harrisburg took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Richmond starter Carson Whisenhunt. In the bottom of the first, Marco Luciano closed the score to 2-1 with an RBI single.

J.T. Arruda brought in three runs with a double In the second and Trey Lipscomb added an RBI double in the third to push the Senators’ lead to 6-2.

In the bottom of the third, Shane Matheny plated Meckler with a sacrifice fly to pull the Flying Squirrels within four, but the Senators extended the lead to 7-2 with a run scored on an error in the top of the fourth.

Meckler hit an RBI single in the fourth and added another in the sixth to close the score to 7-4.

Vaun Brown followed with a three-run homer, his third at Double-A this year, to tie the score, 7-7.

In the top of the eighth, placed runner Jack Dunn scored on a single by Lipscomb against Richmond reliever Matt Frisbee (Win, 5-0) to put Harrisburg back ahead, 8-7.

Whisenhunt finished his day with a career-high five runs allowed, three earned, on four hits over two innings. Wil Jensen allowed two runs (one earned) over three relief innings. Frisbee surrendered one unearned run over his three frames.

Game 2

In Game 2, the Flying Squirrels jumped ahead early and held off the Senators for a 3-2 win.

Robert Emery lifted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second to give Richmond a 1-0 lead, but Harrisburg tied the score with an RBI single by Robert Hassell III in the top of the third.

In the bottom of the third, Logan Wyatt gave the Flying Squirrels a 3-1 lead with a two-run homer, the first of his Double-A career, against Senators starter Alemao Hernandez (Loss, 1-3).

Terone Harris III closed the Senators within a run with an RBI groundout in the fourth inning, one of two runs allowed by Richmond starter Carson Seymour in his four-inning start.

Juan Sanchez (Win, 4-4) worked through the fifth and sixth without allowing a run, working around a hit and a walk.

In the top of the seventh, José Cruz issued a two-out walk on a pitch-clock violation to J.T. Arruda, who later stole second base to move the tying run into scoring position. Cruz followed with a strikeout of Jackson Cluff to end the game.

The series continues on Saturday night at The Diamond with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Landen Roupp (0-0, 1.90) will start on the mound for the Flying Squirrels countered by Senators right-hander Michael Cuevas (2-2, 5.30).

Saturday is Marvel Super Hero Night featuring an Iron Man mini bobblehead giveaway presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers for the first 1,500 fans ages 15 and older. The Flying Squirrels will also sport their “Marvel-ized” uniform. In-Your-Face Fireworks will follow the game.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.