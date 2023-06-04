Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrichmond flying squirrels strand nine runners in 5 0 shutout loss to erie seawolves
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels strand nine runners in 5-0 shutout loss to Erie SeaWolves

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball richmond flying squirrels
(© chones – stock.adobe.com)

The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to six hits and left nine runners stranded in a 5-0 shutout loss to the Erie SeaWolves Saturday night at The Diamond.

It was the third time the Flying Squirrels (22-27), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, were shut out this season.

The SeaWolves (28-22), the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, moved ahead, 3-0, against Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng (Loss, 0-3) in the top of the first inning. After a walk and two singles to load the bases, both Andrew Navigato and Julio Rodriguez worked bases-loaded walks to push Erie to a two-run lead. Gage Workman made it a three-run advantage off a sacrifice fly.

With runners at first and second in the top of the sixth, Jake Holton lifted a two-RBI double to right field and pushed the SeaWolves to a 5-0 lead.

Erie starter Sawyer Gipson-Long (Win, 5-3) took a no-hitter into the bottom of the sixth inning, but had it broken up by Carter Aldrete off a pinch-hit single. Gipson-Long held the Flying Squirrels through six innings and notched eight strikeouts.

Richmond’s best chance to score came in the seventh off three consecutive hits to load the bases. Erie reliever worked a strikeout, popout and a groundout to leave the bases loaded.

Reliever Spencer Bivens produced his fourth consecutive scoreless outing with three scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Blake Rivera struck out a pair of SeaWolves over two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth.

Carter Williams led off the bottom of the ninth with a base hit and advanced to second on an Erie throwing error. Left-handed reliever Andrew Magno answered with a groundout, a strikeout and flyout to secure the Erie victory.

The Flying Squirrels wrap up the series against the SeaWolves Sunday afternoon with a 1:35 p.m. first pitch at The Diamond. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-2, 6.15) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Wilmer Flores (3-2, 4.57).

Sunday is Magical Unicorn Day and a Youth Unicorn Horn will be given out to the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. The day will also feature Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Nesquik from 12:45 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. All kids 14 and under are invited for Post-Game Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Flying Magazine.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Residents rally in Staunton against gun violence in the U.S.
2 Update: Chief Medical Examiner identifies skeletal remains found in Augusta County
3 Environmental groups blast Biden capitulation to Manchin on Mountain Valley Pipeline
4 U.S. Senate says no to Biden’s student debt relief plan for Americans
5 Augusta County: Woman in custody after standoff with sheriff’s deputies

Latest News

baseball
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals win Saturday-night tilt with Delmarva Shorebirds, 7-1

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Grayson Rodriguez shines in return to Norfolk: Tides win, 9-2, over Gwinnett

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (39-17) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (24-32), 9-2, on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

uva baseball ncaa
Sports

Virginia out-toughs East Carolina, 2-1, to advance to final of Charlottesville Regional

Chris Graham

Ethan Anderson broke a 1-1 tie with a two-out, seventh-inning RBI single, and Jake Berry closed out East Carolina with two perfect innings of relief in a 2-1 Virginia win on Saturday night in Disharoon Park.

missing
U.S./World

Petersburg Police Department seeks information on teen not seen since May 30

Chris Graham
classified documents
Sports

What they didn’t want us to know: What they were saying after Virginia’s 15-1 win over Army

Chris Graham
refugees immigrants
U.S./World

Miyares joins political suit filed by Republican AGs over restrictive Biden asylum policy

Chris Graham
fire
Culture

Free summer camp gives young women a closer look at careers in fire, rescue

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy