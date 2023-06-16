Richmond Flying Squirrels break up perfect game in seventh, fall to Baysox, 6-2

The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held without a baserunner into the seventh inning and ultimately fell, 6-2, to the Bowie Baysox on Thursday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Richmond (27-33), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, was held to four total hits and struck out a season-high 16 times against three Bowie pitchers.

Bowie starter Cade Povich (Win, 5-5) took a perfect game into the seventh inning until Wade Meckler grounded a single into centerfield. Povich finished his night with a season-high 13 strikeouts over seven innings.

The Flying Squirrels broke the shutout in the eighth inning when Brandon Martorano zipped an RBI double to right field and Simon Whiteman followed with a run-scoring single to cut the deficit to 6-2.

Bowie reliever Wandisson Charles set down the Flying Squirrels in order in the ninth inning with three consecutive strikeouts.

The Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, struck early with a solo home run from Coby Mayo to move in front, 1-0, in the bottom of the first inning.

Facing Richmond starter Ryan Murphy (Loss, 1-3) in the bottom of the fourth, Billy Cook grounded an RBI single to left field to increase the lead to 2-0.

Mayo gave the Baysox a three-run lead in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double. He finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.

Bowie jumped ahead, 4-0, on a solo home run from TT Bowens in the bottom of the sixth.

In the seventh, John Rhodes hit an RBI single and Zach Watson added a sacrifice fly to extend the Bowie lead to 6-0.

Richmond will face Bowie Friday night for Game 5 of the road trip with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Carson Seymour (0-1, 3.35) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by right-hander Garrett Stallings (3-2, 4.15).