newsrichmond flying squirrels blitzed in 10 2 loss to akron on thursday night
Richmond Flying Squirrels blitzed in 10-2 loss to Akron on Thursday night

Chris Graham
Published date:

Richmond Flying SquirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels were held quiet in a 10-2 loss against the Akron RubberDucks Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (18-17), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, allowed a season-high 13 hits to the RubberDucks (18-17) in the loss.

The Flying Squirrels jumped to a 1-0 advantage in the first inning when Ismael Munguia scored from second base off an Akron throwing error. Doug Nikhazy (Win, 1-0) held Richmond to three hits over five innings with four walks and a season-high nine strikeouts.

Akron evened the score, 1-1, in the second inning off an RBI groundout from Julian Escobedo to score a runner from third base.

The RubberDucks stacked four runs in the fourth inning to move in front, 5-1. Facing Spencer Bivens (Loss, 0-2) with runners at first and second, Michael Berglund gave Akron the lead with an RBI single. Later in the inning, Julian Escobedo hit an RBI double and Angel Martinez drove in two runs with a double.

Martinez pushed the RubberDucks to a six-run lead with a two-RBI double in the top of the sixth and Jose Tena drove in a pair with a single to move the Akron lead to 9-1.

The Flying Squirrels chipped the deficit to 9-2 in the eighth inning when Wade Meckler drove in Vaun Brown from second off an RBI single. Meckler has notched four hits over his first two games at Double-A.

With the bases loaded and one out in the ninth, Petey Halpin lofted a sacrifice fly to left field and upped the Akron advantage to 10-2.

Randy Rodriguez held Akron hitless through 2.1 innings with three strikeouts and a walk. Richmond starter Ryan Murphy worked three innings, allowing one hit, one run and four walks with a season-high five strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels take on the RubberDucks Friday afternoon with a first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Friday is RVA Day so grab your co-workers for an early afternoon at the ballpark presented by Segra. Friday is also the Funnville Friday Happy Hour with two-dollar domestic beers available at all concessions stands and two-dollar fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain.

Right-hander Landen Roupp (0-0, 2.25) will start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Hunter Stanley (0-3, 4.44).

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

