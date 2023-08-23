Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Richmond drops series opener at Portland, 4-2
Sports

Richmond drops series opener at Portland, 4-2

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels gave up an early 2-0 lead in a 4-2 loss against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

The Flying Squirrels (59-56, 26-20), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, turned four double plays against the Sea Dogs (63-52, 22-23), the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, tying the most double plays in an Eastern League game this season, but were held hitless after the fourth inning.

Andy Thomas pushed the Flying Squirrels ahead, 2-0, in the second inning with a two-run homer to right-center field. It was Thomas’ 11th home run of the season.

The Sea Dogs closed the score to 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning when Nick Yorke hit an RBI single against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 1-3).

Portland opened the fifth with back-to-back hits and Brainer Bonaci drove an RBI single to even the score. In the next at-bat, Yorke lined a single to center field to score Corey Rosier from second base and moved the Sea Dogs to a 3-2 advantage.

Jose Cruz allowed a single and two walks to load the bases with two outs in the sixth but rocketed a strikeout to hold Portland scoreless.

Tyler McDonough extended the Portland lead to 4-2 in the eighth inning with a two-out, RBI single to left field.

The Flying Squirrels had a baserunner reach with one out in the ninth, but Luis Guerrero (Save, 18) worked a strikeout and a flyout to secure the Portland victory.

Portland starter Hunter Dobbins (Win, 4-4) worked seven innings and held the Flying Squirrels to two runs and three hits with six strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series against the Sea Dogs Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. Right-hander Hayden Birdsong (0-2, 5.68) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Portland Chih-Jung Liu (5-7, 5.05).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Tennessee’s AD says he never offered Tony Elliott the UT head coaching gig
2 North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
3 Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 
4 Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022
5 UVA head coach Tony Elliott names Tony Muskett starting QB for season opener

Latest News

Sports

Norfolk defeats Durham Bulls, 6-1, in series opener

Chris Graham
harrisonburg rockingham county va
Local, Police

North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg

Chris Graham

A North Carolina man is in custody in connection with the shooting on Sunday night in Harrisonburg.

Blue Ridge Parkway
Economy, Virginia

Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 

Crystal Graham

A new National Park Service report shows that more than 15 million visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2022 spent nearly $1.3 billion in communities near the park.

senior citizen smelling flowers in garden
Police, Virginia

Freeman man allegedly defrauds elderly homeowners, COVID-19 relief programs

Crystal Graham
gun america
Politics, U.S.

Possession of firearms: Lawmakers refuse to accept Fifth Circuit decision in US v. Rahimi

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, Local

UVA welcomes chief officer to oversee patient privacy and law compliance

Rebecca Barnabi
internet search bar Google
Politics, Virginia

Southwest Virginia company awarded $25M to deploy and expand broadband services

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy