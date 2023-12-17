Researchers struggle with financial instability: How does this affect their work?

Grad and postdoctoral students often struggle with financial instability due to the rising costs of healthcare, housing, transportation, food, child care, and other expenses.

Over 95 percent of graduate researchers recently surveyed reported worrying about increased costs of living. In another survey, almost 95 percent of postdoctoral researchers indicated that their professional and personal lives were most negatively affected by their salary.

Jennifer McClellan, D-Va., is among a group of three members of Congress who want to know more about the impact of this financial instability on the work done by the researchers.

“Graduate students and postdoctoral scholars play an important role in the United States science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) research and development enterprise,” a letter from McClellan, Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Haley Stevens, D-Mich., to the Government Accountability Office reads.

“The recruitment, training, and retention of these early-career researchers are essential to fulfilling the potential of the CHIPS and Science Act and ensuring that the United States remains the global leader in science and technology. However, increases in costs and personal expenses needed to pursue a STEM career have led to unsustainable levels of financial instability for some researchers,” the lawmakers wrote.

Of particular concern here is that grad and postdoctoral students conduct work integral to the implementation of the bipartisan, bicameral CHIPS and Science Act. The legislation includes historic investments to surge production of American-made semiconductors, tackle supply chain vulnerabilities to make more goods in America, revitalize the nation’s scientific research and technological leadership, and strengthen America’s economic and national security at home and abroad.

“Due to the importance of STEM professionals to our nation’s health, economy, and well-being, and due to the long and resource-intensive training period these researchers must undertake, it is vital for us to understand the factors that may affect entry into and completion of such training,” the lawmakers wrote. “Therefore, we ask the Government Accountability Office to study what is known about financial instability among graduate students and postdoctoral scholars and assess the extent to which federal support for STEM research and training addresses financial instability.”

Read the full letter here.