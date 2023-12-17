Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Researchers struggle with financial instability: How does this affect their work?
Politics, U.S. & World

Researchers struggle with financial instability: How does this affect their work?

Chris Graham
Published date:
lab with researcher and test tubes
(© Yuliia – stock.adobe.com)

Grad and postdoctoral students often struggle with financial instability due to the rising costs of healthcare, housing, transportation, food, child care, and other expenses.

Over 95 percent of graduate researchers recently surveyed reported worrying about increased costs of living. In another survey, almost 95 percent of postdoctoral researchers indicated that their professional and personal lives were most negatively affected by their salary.

Jennifer McClellan, D-Va., is among a group of three members of Congress who want to know more about the impact of this financial instability on the work done by the researchers.

“Graduate students and postdoctoral scholars play an important role in the United States science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) research and development enterprise,” a letter from McClellan, Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Haley Stevens, D-Mich., to the Government Accountability Office reads.

“The recruitment, training, and retention of these early-career researchers are essential to fulfilling the potential of the CHIPS and Science Act and ensuring that the United States remains the global leader in science and technology. However, increases in costs and personal expenses needed to pursue a STEM career have led to unsustainable levels of financial instability for some researchers,” the lawmakers wrote.

Of particular concern here is that grad and postdoctoral students conduct work integral to the implementation of the bipartisan, bicameral CHIPS and Science Act. The legislation includes historic investments to surge production of American-made semiconductors, tackle supply chain vulnerabilities to make more goods in America, revitalize the nation’s scientific research and technological leadership, and strengthen America’s economic and national security at home and abroad.

“Due to the importance of STEM professionals to our nation’s health, economy, and well-being, and due to the long and resource-intensive training period these researchers must undertake, it is vital for us to understand the factors that may affect entry into and completion of such training,” the lawmakers wrote. “Therefore, we ask the Government Accountability Office to study what is known about financial instability among graduate students and postdoctoral scholars and assess the extent to which federal support for STEM research and training addresses financial instability.”

Read the full letter here.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 VADOC closing Augusta Correctional Center, two other state prisons, in 2024
2 Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces strategy to improve youth mental health in Virginia
3 Augusta County leader on deputy assault allegations: ‘I got my butt beat for not listening’
4 Risk American families, workers cannot afford: Spanberger pushes USPS on mail delivery delays
5 Warner, Kaine address issues with proposed Alexandria pro-sports arena deal

Latest News

virginia politics
Virginia

Youngkin announces $1.9M in GO Virginia regional economic projects

Chris Graham
valley league baseball
Baseball, Sports

Remembering Hyman Solomon: The life and times of baseball’s Jimmie Reese

Joe Guzzardi

During nearly eight decades on the diamond, Jimmie Reese threw batting practice fastballs to Lou Gehrig, roomed with Babe Ruth when the two were New York Yankees teammates, hit fungos to Nolan Ryan and gave fielding tips to Jim Edmonds.

police
Cops & Courts, Local

Missing person alert: Authorities searching for missing Nelson County woman

Chris Graham

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old female.

prison
Cops & Courts, Local

Closure of Augusta Correctional Center will have major impact on local community

Chris Graham
reece beekman winning shot
Basketball, Sports

#22 Virginia eeks out narrow 56-54 win over upset-minded Northeastern

Chris Graham
basketball
Basketball, Sports

VCU shoots 61.3 percent in the first half, coasts to 86-77 win over Temple

Chris Graham
george mason basketball
Basketball, Sports

George Mason shakes off one-win Loyola (Md.), rides defense to 62-54 win

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy