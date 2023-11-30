Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Research team finds source of emotional eating; findings could help end overcomsumption
Health, U.S. & World

Research team finds source of emotional eating; findings could help end overcomsumption

Crystal Graham
Published date:
teenager eating on couch
(© Prostock-studio– stock.adobe.com)

We’ve all been there … after a stressful day at work or home, we sit on the couch and eat chips or ice cream or some other comfort food. We aren’t necessarily hungry, but the food helps us feel better.

A Virginia Tech scientist has pinpointed the reason we overeat when we are emotional, stressed or feel a threat.

Sora Shin, an assistant professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, located a molecule in the brain called the hypothalamus that is connected to changes in the brain that lead to overeating.

Shin and her team described the discovery in a paper published in Nature Communications.

“We don’t always eat because we are hungry, and we have certain physical needs,” said Shin, who is also an assistant professor in the Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise in Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “Whenever we get stressed or feel some threat, then it can also trigger our eating motivation. We think this molecule is the culprit.”

Shin’s team began their study by investigating a small molecule, proenkephalin. This molecule is common in multiple parts of the brain, but little research had examined its role in the hypothalamus. Shin suspected it played a role in stress and eating because the hypothalamus is a center for regulating eating behavior.

A lab experiment with mice confirmed that “something about this molecule itself is very critical to inducing overconsumption after the threat,” said Shin.

Finding the location of the molecule “is a good starting point,” said Shin.

The discovery points toward a possible target for therapy to alleviate emotionally triggered eating.

Shin’s research is supported by funding from the National Institutes of Health, the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Seale Innovation Fund and the integrated Translational Health Research Institute of Virginia.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Sources: Indiana close to finalizing a deal to hire JMU football coach Curt Cignetti
2 ‘Elf: The Musical’ encourages audiences to fall in love with the holidays again
3 Waynesboro takes step to move Voter Registrar office to new permanent location
4 The demise of Staunton local sports radio station WTON was, unfortunately, inevitable
5 UVA researchers find unlikely source that may help people with stress, depression, anxiety

Latest News

Football, Sports

Sources: Indiana close to finalizing a deal to hire JMU football coach Curt Cignetti

Chris Graham
roanoke
Health, Virginia

Carilion Mental Health names vice president to team leading Roanoke facility

Crystal Graham

Lisa Sprinkel, vice president of Carilion Clinic Home Health and Hospice, has been selected to also serve as vice president of Carilion Mental Health.

arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Police, U.S. & World

Six correctional officers charged following death of inmate in West Virginia jail

Crystal Graham

A federal jury returned an indictment today charging five former correctional officers in connection with an assault that resulted in the death of an inmate.

reece beekman defense
Basketball, Sports

Virginia Basketball Notebook: ‘Hoos fighting through injury bug in backcourt

Chris Graham
new year millionaire raffle virginia lottery
Virginia

Who wants to be a millionaire? Five Virginians will win $1M in annual lottery raffle

Crystal Graham
Health, Local, News

Augusta Health to assume management of AMI farm on Fishersville campus

Rebecca Barnabi
jake groves virginia
Basketball, Sports

Jake Groves getting minutes at the five because Bennett likes his ability to ‘stretch it’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy